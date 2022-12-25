President Joko Widodo delivers Christmas message to Christians in Indonesia – Odiyaiwuu.com





450 visitors in total, 450 visitors today JAKARTAODIYAIWUU.com President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a Christmas message for 2022 for Christians across Indonesia who are celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus, the Prince of Peace in Bethlehem, the land of Judah. 2022 themed Christmas party Let them return to their country by another waybecame an important moment for President Jokowi, the former Governor of the Special Capital Region (DKI) Jakarta, conveying a message about the importance of peace, happiness and love at every stage of the children of the nation. My Christian brothers and sisters who rejoice to welcome Christmas wherever they are. May peace, happiness and love always cover our steps, President Jokowi said via his Twitter account, @jokowi and quoted by Odiyaiwuu.com in Jakarta on Sunday (12/25). The Minister of Religions of the Republic of Indonesia, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, via the website of the Ministry of Religions, said on Saturday (24/12) that he hopes that Christmas 2022 will be a celebration of solidarity not only between Christians, but also between fellow citizens. According to Gus Men, his nickname, Christmas brings joy to Christians around the world. Christmas is a symbol of holiness and the goodness that accompanies it. “In the midst of this joy, I invite all Christians to continue spreading these good values ​​without knowing borders or dressing in diverse identities,” Yaqut said in a statement obtained by Odiyaiwuu.com in Jakarta on Saturday ( 12/24). Yaqut added that Christmas should be the people’s spirit and positive contribution to uphold the national values ​​that have been successfully maintained and nurtured so far. Therefore, all the people of the country must continue to unite to approach the future of this nation with total optimism, defending human values ​​and at the same time spreading love and peace. It is an important reminder of the challenges ahead which are increasingly complex and not easy. “It is time for us to keep the big political agenda that we will soon live together to avoid fraudulent practices, polarization and various tensions that can tear national unity apart,” Yaqut said. Christmas is also a good time to strengthen our collective resolve to become a strong nation. For this reason, he hopes that Christmas 2022 will be a celebration of solidarity not only between Christians, but also of solidarity between fellow citizens. Solidarity across borders and identity without knowing space or time is in fact the strong message behind celebrating Christmas 2022. Yaqut believes that the great nation of Indonesia is a place to live together, as well as a capital to build a nobler civilization. “I, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, wish you a Merry Christmas 2022 and a Happy New Year 2023. Peace and love of God be with us all,” he said. declared. Minister Yaqut on Saturday evening (12/24) attended a Christmas celebration with Christians at Santo Yoseph Church, Naikoten, Kupang City, East Nusa Tenggara. When he arrived in the courtyard of Saint Joseph Naikoten Church, he was greeted by hundreds of Catholics preparing to attend Christmas Eve Mass. Greeting Catholics at the church, Minister Yaqut said he is the Minister of Religion and Minister of All Religions in Indonesia. He also claimed to feel the peace and joy of Christmas Eve with the Christian community in Kupang town. “Merry Christmas, all my brothers, father, mother, Nyong and Miss,” Yaqut said. (Ansel Deri/Odiyaiwuu.com) Leave your comment:

