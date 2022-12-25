Comment: A MAGA gift for our friends | Opinion columns





This holiday season let’s try to bring some comfort and joy to our close friends who are feeling discouraged and disillusioned.

They now realize that they have been repeatedly let down by someone they really trusted for years. And now we can give those friends a special gift by helping them find a worthy and much more trustworthy successor. And in the spirit of the season, we need to make sure the gift we give isn’t wrapped in political lectures and tied with I-told-you-sos ribbons.

So please don’t remind these good friends that they voted twice for Donald Trump. And they won’t get back to you about Benghazi and Hillarys emails and Hunters big bucks. Plus, I’ve always understood why so many Americans fervently voted twice for Trump. He was the only one they thought really wanted to talk to people like them. So they believed him when he said only he could solve our problems. And when he said they would miss all the winnings.

Now, with our donation, we can help them figure out how to spot an honest, principled curator who won’t turn out to be another power crook who’s too quick to cheat. Also: We can help our friends identify honest leaders who have the courage to tell them the truth and not just what they want to hear.

We can start by helping them look beyond far too early polls. Yes, they show that Trump’s popularity is sinking among Republicans. But the seemingly huge 56% to 33% lead that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has over Trump in the new USA Today/Suffolk University poll doesn’t mean much. DeSantis is little known, and voters are just projecting their own desires onto his blank slate. It just indicates voters’ early interest in a non-Trump conservative.

It also reflects that DeSantis has a knack for telling his Florida voters what they want to hear. Consider his leadership in the COVID era. When President Trump was proudly pushing the all-new vaccine, DeSantis stopped his state from doing so as well. In December 2020, DeSantis told cameras at Tampa General Hospital: I have the privilege of being able to sign for FedEx vaccines. In February 2021, he said on Fox News: Today is the day we were going to hit over 2 million senior vaccines. A few days later, in a school gymnasium, DeSantis bragged that Florida’s vaccination was nearly 50% statewide, that’s MUCH better than nearly 45 or 46 other states.

But then polls showed Trump’s Republican base turning anti-vaccine and DeSantis ran ahead to lead the anti-vax parade. He went beyond science and made it personal, hate-based, and inflammatory. He demonized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump/Biden White House public servant adviser, winning cheers by telling a Keep Florida Free rally: I’m just sick of seeing him! I know he says he’s going to retire, someone has to grab that little elf and throw him across the Potomac.

We have all seen the violence that pimping foments from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the shooting of Republican congressmen at a ball diamond and the brutal attack on the home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

So we must remind our conservative friends that they must search carefully to find conservative Republicans who aren’t afraid to speak truth to power and to you, the people. That’s exactly what conservative Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did when they bravely rejected Trump’s attempt to get them to somehow declare that they had found enough votes to turn Trump’s 2020 defeat into a victory.

We’ve all heard Trump’s awful taped pleading: so listen, all I want you to do is this, I just want you to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state and overthrowing the state is a great testimony to our country. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, you recalculated, because the 2,236 mail-in ballots, I mean, those are all exact numbers that were done by accounting firms , law firms, etc. And even if you cut them in half, cut them in half, and cut them in half again, that’s more votes than we need.

But you probably don’t remember Raffensperger’s brave and law-abiding refusal: Well, Mr. President, the challenge you have is that the data you have is wrong.

Georgians resoundingly re-elected the two men who stood strong against Trump. The courage shown by Kemp and Raffensperger was the quality our friends have never seen in their leaders. That’s what we need to help each other find as we all seek to make America great.

Martin Schram, opinion columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, writer and television documentary filmmaker. Readers can email him at [email protected]

Martin Schram, opinion columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, writer and television documentary filmmaker.

