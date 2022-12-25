Clearing the ballot box could put Boris back at No10 by next Christmas | Politics | News





In a worrying sign for Rishi Sunak, MPs fear May’s local elections will be a wipeout for the party after months of dismal polls.

Many Tories believe the vote will be a pivotal turning point for the Prime Minister. Nadine Dorries, a Boris loyalist, told the Express that many MPs were alarmed at the prospect of losing their seats in the upcoming election. The former cabinet minister says there is only one person who is a proven winner who can ‘keep them in their place’. Ms Dorries said: “I think the local elections in May are going to be absolutely difficult for us, but Rishi won’t work out.” “It will take a little longer than that. I think there’s a chance that if the polls continue to fall around this time next year, we’ll see Boris Johnson back in Downing Street.” “A lot of people who were anti-Boris realize they’re nothing without their seat.” “They have no voice, no one is interested in what they will have to say, not even down at Pôle Emploi.” A senior Tory official said the party ‘respects’ Mr Sunak but ‘dislikes’ him and will continue its ruthless streak of sending leaders away if they are unpopular with voters.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas said he had been privately encouraged by some MPs to continue his campaign to give Tory members a bigger voice. He is pushing for a constitutional change in the party that would prevent the imposition or ousting of leaders against the will of the base. The peer said Tory members were still ‘very angry’ about what had happened to Mr Johnson. Lord Cruddas, who leads the Conservative Democratic Organization which is campaigning for constitutional change in the party, said a snap ballot should be held by the party to find a leader the members approve of. He said, “If the members support Rishi, then we all support Rishi.” Lord Cruddas said the party can only win an election if it has a grassroots supported leader. He said: ‘I have spoken to senior MPs who encourage me to continue this campaign. “The feeling is to wait and see how the local elections in May go.” “But I don’t think the party can wait that long. We cannot sit idly by and watch the party shattered in the polls, because the longer it goes on, the harder it is to recover lost ground.” “There is no rebound from Rishi. I don’t see how the Conservative Party can just cross its fingers and hope things get better. How long can the Conservative Party ignore the polls? » A Tory MP said: ‘Twice my colleagues have collectively said, ‘We don’t want Boris and we don’t want Liz’. It’s very disappointing.” “In many ways the dream scenario is to lose the election by five or ten seats, Boris comes back and leads the party into the next election, which would end up being in a year. And he would take it by storm.

A former Cabinet minister has said there are only three possible options for the next Tory leader, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Mr Johnson. But they suggested Ms Braverman will only stand a chance if the small boat crisis is eased and Ms Badenoch will struggle unless she cuts ties with Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove, whom Mr Johnson sacked in his last hours in office. Mr Johnson is considered the most capable Prime Minister of 2022, according to a poll for GB News. Some 32% chose the former Prime Minister, 29% opting for Mr Sunak while 3% chose Liz Truss. Among Tory voters, support for Mr Johnson has risen to 62%. The poll put support for Labor at 46% while the Tories languished at 22%. Sir James Duddridge, a close ally of Mr Johnson, said the former prime minister had a unique ability to connect with voters. He said: “Boris would love to be back if the ball comes off the back of the scrum. But it’s very clear he wants Rishi to succeed. Some Tories fear a parliamentary inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to the House about the Partygate scandal could be extended to prevent him from returning. Hearings have not yet started.

