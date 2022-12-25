What Republicans should learn from 2022





The past year was supposed to be something of a Republican renaissance, but it turned out to be a complete disappointment. Republicans barely clinched a majority in the House and failed to retake the Senate, even giving Democrats an extra upper house seat, despite President Joe Bidens’ record low approval ratings, an economic pain growing, a historical border crisis and the lefts continued to swing towards the culture of madness.

The questions Republicans must wrestle with as they head into a new year and the next election cycle are: what went wrong in 2022? And how do you make sure it doesn’t happen again?

For starters, Republicans need to recognize that former President Donald Trump is a drag on the party. All but a few of his hand-picked candidates underperformed, even in states where other Republicans who had kept their distance from Trump were successful, for example, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. This is likely because many of the Trumps candidates, such as Republican Senate candidate from Georgia Herschel Walker, were unattractive on a personal level or, like New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Don Bolduc, embraced fringe opinions that repelled the independents.

But the problem with Trump runs deeper. He no longer has a clear vision for the party besides making sure he is the one leading it. Instead of focusing on immigration or the economy as he did in 2016, Trump obsessively complains about the 2020 election and insists on rerunning it every chance he gets. It’s not a convincing campaign message actually, it’s a losing message, as the midterm elections proved.

Second, Republicans need to take the culture wars seriously. Efforts by the left to impose toxic racism and radical gender theory on the public, and to turn our core institutions into fertile ground for woke ideology, are by far the greatest threat to the nation. If we are to regain the ground we have lost over the past decades, we must be aggressive not only rhetorically but also legally. Republicans need to craft specific policies aimed at rolling back leftism in health care, the military, the educational institution, etc. And there’s a guy in Florida who’s proven himself to be quite capable of doing just that.

The next election cycle will be an opportunity for Republicans to do what they should have done this year. But it’s going to take introspection and realignment, both of which are long overdue.

