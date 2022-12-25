AMLO, named “tyrant of the year” for the attack. Freedom of expression





magazine censorship indexLed by Ruth Anderson, President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador is nominated to be the bully of the year, to try against Freedom of expressionThis is due to the number of votes it receives on its website. AMLO was nominated along with 12 other candidates. It is the first time that a Mexican president has appeared on this list and it is that in 2022, 17 journalists have been assassinated, but the government has only recognized 13. One of AMLO’s most recent attacks on the press was when he pointed out that the armed attack on Ciro Gmez Leyva could have been a self-inflicted attack to influence his movement. “What Obrador sees as a war against the elite, We see this as a war on journalists And ultimately against free speech,” said Nick Williams, Index’s head of policy and campaigns. What other leaders have been appointed? Xi Jinping from China.

Ali Khamenei from Iran.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo from Equatorial Guinea.

Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Min Aung Hlaing from Burma.

Alexander Lukashenka from Belarus.

Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua.

Kim Jong-un of North Korea. The results will be announced a few days after January 9, 2023, at the end of the votes. You can vote here https://www.indexoncensorship.org/2022/12/who-is-2022s-tyrant-of-the-year/. These are the top three places in the 2021 ballot: Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Xi Jinping from China.

Bashar al-Assad of Syria. Peru demands AMLO ‘slips’: Pedro Castillo’s dismissal was a blow to conservatism President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador ignored the Peruvian Prime Minister’s request and reiterated his criticism of Dina Boluarte’s appointment as president, a move he sees as a coup by the conservative sector. “We have already given our point of view, we maintain one thing, it was a Conservatism in PeruPeruvian bosses who, like conservatives in Mexico and other countries, are classist, racist and very corrupt,” he noted when asked about the subject. According to the president, former president Pedro Castillo suffered a similar fate in Mexico, a country where power groups make “life impossible” for governments elected by the majority of the people so as not to serve as instruments facilitating the theft and looting. Let’s do it”. “Here we are the victims, but fortunately the majority of Mexicans are aware and no longer want an oligarchy to continue stealing, impoverishing and harming our people,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationworldnews.com/amlo-named-as-tyrant-of-the-year-for-the-attack-freedom-of-expression/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos