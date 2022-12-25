As rice stocks run low, Indonesia turns to sorghum for food security





Therefore, she felt challenged to find the seeds in East Flores. So I started looking for the seeds from village to village. Something prompted me to continue. And I discovered that sorghum was still grown by some farmers who lived in remote areas, far from roads and with poor electricity. It was not an easy task to convince others to save the crop, she said, because they were used to eating rice and saw no need to plant and eat it. Over time, people understand the nutritional benefits of consuming sorghum as well as the economic benefits of planting it. Today, about 1,000 people, mostly women farmers, are involved in sorghum cultivation in about eight East Nusa Tenggara regencies. President Joko Widodo visited the province last June and was impressed with the way the locals grow the grain. He is even convinced that sorghum should be a national staple to reduce people’s dependence on rice or wheat. It would also reduce Indonesia’s dependence on wheat exports, which have been affected by increased uncertainty due to climate change and the war in Ukraine. We want to have a lot of (food) alternatives, a lot of choices that we can grow in our country (for the purpose of) food diversification and food ingredient alternatives. (So) we don’t just depend on rice. Instead, we can have maize, sago and sorghum, which is our old crop,” said Mr. Widodo, also known as Jokowi, during a recent visit to a sorghum field. In August, Jokowi instructed his relevant ministers and officials to develop a roadmap for sorghum production in Indonesia. Analysts CNA spoke to believed sorghum could be a solution to the country’s depleted rice stocks that are forcing the government to import. This month, the government decided to import 200,000 tons of rice to replenish the rice stocks of the national logistics agency (Bulog) which have been depleted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/amid-depleting-rice-stocks-indonesia-looks-sorghum-food-security-3166476 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

