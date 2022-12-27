Politics
Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy holds talks with PM Modi, counts on India’s support for peace formula
Edited by: Pritha Mallick
Last update: December 26, 2022, 10:09 p.m. HST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Image: AFP/File)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s humanitarian aid and support to the UN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished India a successful G20 presidency during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Prime Minister Modi strongly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia and said the two countries should return to dialogue and diplomacy, an official statement said.
In a tweet, Zelenskyy said, I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 Presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the formula for peace and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked the humanitarian aid and support from the UN.”
I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished success #G20 presidency. It was from this rostrum that I announced the formula for peace and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for the humanitarian aid and the support of the UN. (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2022
Zelenskyy had presented the 10-point peace plan “to end the conflict during a virtual speech at the recent G20 summit in Bali. The plan included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine and to restore the territorial integrity of his country.
As part of this plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear security, adding that a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties when all anti-war measures are completed. implemented.
Prime Minister Modi has expressed concerns facing developing countries on issues such as food and energy security, according to an official statement.
The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, he added, adding that Prime Minister Modi had asked Ukrainian authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continuing education of Indian students who were due to return from Ukraine later. early this year.
Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said Russia and Ukraine should return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. The prime minister also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the affected civilian population, the statement said.
G20 Presidency
India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia. , Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).
Together, the coveted group represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.
More than 200 meetings will be held in 55 venues across India and the summit will take place in the nation’s capital in September 2023.
Modi on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16 and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be no military solution” and that India was ready to contribute to any peace effort.
Read all the latest news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/ukraine-prez-zelenskyy-wishes-pm-modi-on-g20-presidency-counts-on-indias-support-to-peace-formula-6698563.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sony’s Spectacular WH-1000MX5 ANC Headphones Hit Record Low Price (Save $120)
- Frances Caroline Garcia watches the Slam title after Christmas on a plane
- Skiers with Apple Watch may be responsible for uptick in accidental 911 calls – The Durango Herald
- 6 women’s college basketball games to watch this week
- Best US Launch Companies of 2022Ars Technica Power Ranking
- 2022 tentatively the warmest year on record for the UK
- Akanbi fights Kuti in the final
- Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue through 2023
- He heard cries for help in the deadly winter storm. His actions saved a life
- Wrestling returns to action at Soldier Salute Tournament in Iowa
- A dog has been rescued from a snowy mountain for Christmas
- Catch them young