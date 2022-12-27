Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy holds talks with PM Modi, counts on India’s support for peace formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished India a successful G20 presidency during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Prime Minister Modi strongly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia and said the two countries should return to dialogue and diplomacy, an official statement said.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said, I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 Presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the formula for peace and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked the humanitarian aid and support from the UN.”

Zelenskyy had presented the 10-point peace plan “to end the conflict during a virtual speech at the recent G20 summit in Bali. The plan included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine and to restore the territorial integrity of his country.

As part of this plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear security, adding that a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties when all anti-war measures are completed. implemented.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed concerns facing developing countries on issues such as food and energy security, according to an official statement.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, he added, adding that Prime Minister Modi had asked Ukrainian authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continuing education of Indian students who were due to return from Ukraine later. early this year.

Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said Russia and Ukraine should return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. The prime minister also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the affected civilian population, the statement said.

G20 Presidency

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia. , Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

Together, the coveted group represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

More than 200 meetings will be held in 55 venues across India and the summit will take place in the nation’s capital in September 2023.

Modi on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16 and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be no military solution” and that India was ready to contribute to any peace effort.

