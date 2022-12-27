Benazir Bhutto was in love with Imran Khan, used to throw colorful parties in America, died like this – PressWire18





Benazir Bhutto Death Anniversary: ​​Benazir Bhutto, who became Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister aged just 35, died in a suicide bombing on December 27, 2007. Born into Pakistan’s largest political family, 15 have passed since the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, but so far the reason for his murder has not been revealed.

When Azad Khayal Benazir, who studied at Harvard and Oxford University, entered Pakistan politics, she stood before the people with her head covered. Christopher Sandford, who wrote Imran Khan’s biography, wrote in his book that Benazir and Imran were very “close”, but later separated. Let us know some of these stories related to the life of Benazir Bhutto.

The policy was inherited

Benazir Bhutto, born on June 21, 1953 in the house of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, inherited the political quality. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was called Quaid-e-Awam in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah. After having done her first studies in Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto was sent to America.

Tales of Colorful Holidays with Studies at Harvard-Oxford

After graduating from Harvard in America, Benazir Bhutto was admitted to Britain’s Oxford University. Meanwhile, Benazir’s photos were making a lot of headlines in political circles in Pakistan. In Roshan Mirza’s book “Indecent Correspondence: The Secret Sex Life of Benazir Bhutto”, allegations of physical relationships with many of Benazir Bhutto’s men were made. It is also said that Benazir was very close to Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. It was also claimed in the book that Benazir was famous for throwing colorful parties at her house.

looked after his father’s political legacy

Pakistani army chief Zia-ul-Haq overthrew Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in July 1977. Bhutto was sent to prison and in 1978 he was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979. After her father’s death, Benazir Bhutto entered politics in Pakistan. However, she wanted Benazir to join Pakistan’s foreign service instead of politics. Due to his studies abroad, Benazir’s hand was clenched in Urdu.

First female Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1988

In 1988, Benazir Bhutto became Prime Minister of Pakistan by winning the elections for the first time, but within two years the President of Pakistan dismissed her government. Once again in 1993, she contested the elections and became prime minister again. However, this time too Benazir was dismissed as Prime Minister for corruption. Benazir had to go to prison and after his release from prison had to leave the country.

Returned to Pakistan again, then death awaited

Benazir Bhutto returned in 2007 to reinvigorate Pakistan’s weakening democracy. Benazir again became involved in the preparations for the elections in Pakistan. During the election campaign, with the Pakistani army, he also targeted terrorist organizations a lot. According to a BBC report, Owen Bennett Jones wrote in his book ‘The Bhutto Dynasty: The Struggle for Power in Pakistan’ that a day before his death, ISI leader Major General Nadeem Taj met Benazir Bhutto and killed her after giving a warning. The possibility has been mentioned.

Death due to ignoring the warning

On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was returning from a campaign rally in Rawalpindi, stepping out of the sunroof of his car and waving to people. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Bilal, who had come to carry out the suicide attack, shot him in the head at close range and then blew himself up. He was rushed to hospital, but he was already dead.

Allegations Against Pakistan Army, Terrorist Organization, Shauhar Zardari

Pakistani dictator at the time, Pervez Musharraf, was also accused of killing Benazir Bhutto. According to a BBC report, General Pervez Musharraf had accepted that the Pakistani establishment, i.e. the military, could be involved in Bhutto’s assassination. By the way, the suspicion of Benazir’s murder also weighed on her husband Asif Ali Zardari. In fact, after Bhutto’s death, Asif Ali Zardari became President of Pakistan. However, there was no confirmation of these claims.

Pakistan’s murder cover-up

Many defendants have been arrested in the Benazir Bhutto assassination, but all have been released. Due to lack of evidence and poor investigation into the case, all defendants were released from jail. Many defendants and defendants linked to the Benazir murder case were shot. Even Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali, the prosecutor in Benazir’s murder case, was also killed in the shooting.

