



Cristiano Ronaldo’s season went downhill when he was dropped on the bench in crucial Portugal matches

Portugal were eventually knocked out in the Round of 16 of the World Cup in what was likely Ronaldo’s last World Cup.

Interesting new theories continued to surround then-head coach Fernando Santos’ decision Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered an interesting theory on why Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped in Portugal’s last matches at the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo had a tournament under fire in Qatar after falling in the round of 16 to Switzerland and exiting in the quarter-finals in Morocco. Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup on December 10. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images It’s been a disappointing campaign for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who is currently without a club. Before the World Cup, Manchester United terminated his contract after leading an arsonist maintenance with Piers Morgan. Read also What Messi sent 160 players including 13 in EPL as Christmas presents revealed Is Ronaldo pro-Palestinian? Erdogan has now claimed Ronaldo paid the full price for a political ban. As AlJazeera reports, Erdogan said that Ronaldo supports the Palestinian cause and should therefore be dropped. Exciting feature: Find out the news exactly for you find the “Recommended for you” block and enjoy! “They wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they gave him a political ban. Sending a footballer like Ronaldo onto the pitch with 30 minutes left to play ruined his psychology and took away his energy. Ronaldo is someone one that represents the Palestinian people cause,” However, despite Erdogan’s claims, Ronaldo has never publicly announced or shown his support for the Palestinian cause. the Isareli-Palestine the conflict has been in place since the 20th century with numerous mitigating measures to restore peace that have proven unsuccessful so far. Fernando Santos’ point of view Read also What Ronaldo wants him to join Nigerian club Kwara United revealed, video Then-head coach Fernando Santos was reportedly unhappy with Ronaldo’s tantrums when he was substituted against South Korea. He later admitted that his team had a lot of balance without the team’s accomplished striker. Santos has since been sacked. The World Cup was won by Ronaldo’s great rival, Lionel Messi, who inspired Argentina to a final victory against France on December 18. Ronaldo scheduled for Al Nassr medical examination sports briefs also reported that Ronaldo is getting closer to completing his move to Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr is said to have scheduled a medical for the 37-year-old Portuguese star. Al-Nassr has scheduled a medical appointment and booked accommodation for Ronaldo and his advisers in hopes of reaching a deal in January. If the Portuguese star accepts Al-Nassr’s offer, he will receive 62 million, but the image rights and other endorsements could bring this sum to more than 173 million per year. Source: Sports Brief News

