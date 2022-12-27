Modi will be in Kolkata for the first time since the 2021 defeat. No celebratory events planned but BJP hope for boost

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Vande Bharat Express from East India to West Bengal on Friday, December 30, in what is seen as an early launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign in the state for the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. He will also attend a meeting of states in the capital of West Bengal, to provide an update on the Union government’s Namami Ganges conservation project.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Kolkata since the end of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections 20 months ago, which the BJP had lost at the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee by a wide margin. Modi had campaigned widely in the state as the elections approach.

Modi’s upcoming visit to Kolkata will also see him share the dais with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the first time in nearly two years. The two were last seen together was when they both attended Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 150th birthday celebrations at the Victoria Memorial in January 2021. Banerjee then left the stage without speaking, after have been welcomed with slogans of “Jai Sri Ram”.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Banerjee confirmed that she would attend the Prime Minister’s Namami Gange meeting.

Modis’ packed visit to Kolkata comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for panchayat elections due to be held in the state early next year.

With Home Minister Amit Shah making his first visit to the BJP headquarters in Bengal ten days ago when he was in Kolkata to chair an Eastern Zonal Council meeting, and the visit of the Prime Minister Modi in the state on Friday, BJP cadres are hoping for a big boost from the party’s central leadership, which they said had disappeared since the results of the 2021 Assembly poll.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee told ThePrint that while the Prime Minister has not planned any political events on the sidelines of his official engagements so far, his visit will certainly boost the morale of BJP cadres.

The Prime Minister has always attached importance to West Bengal. During the election (in 2021), he linked up with the karyakartas and now with him coming to Kolkata after the elections shows he is thinking about Bengal. In fact, it will launch the first Vande Bharat express in East India here in West Bengal which will operate from South Bengal to North Bengal. It shows how Bengal has always been a priority for him and it will certainly boost the confidence of the BJP workers ahead of the (panchayat) elections,” she said.

Modi’s visit to Kolkata also coincides with a perceived tone in Trinamool Congress’ earlier strident attack on the BJP.

The CM of West Bengal had met Shah on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting during his visit to Kolkata. She also attended the G20 meeting chaired by Modi earlier this month to discuss India’s G20 presidency and solicit suggestions for next year’s summit, and had a door shut Meet with the PM in August in the nation’s capital.

While senior government officials have said the state is keen to have its MNREGA and GST dues wiped out, to ease its debt burden, Trinamool leaders have argued that the Prime Minister’s visit in Bengal would have no impact on the electoral fate of the BJP in the state.

Read also : BJP & Shah bad, but Modi good? Why is Mamata going soft on PM on CBI, ED abuse

Prime Minister’s visit will have no impact: TMC

Highlighting the fact that Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many other senior BJP leaders had traveled to West Bengal to campaign ahead of elections in assembly last year but failed to sway the election results in their favour, Trinamool leaders claimed that the prime minister coming for a day in Kolkata was not likely to have a impact, due to the BJP’s “weak organizational structure” in the state.

Going on to point out that the Vande Bharat Express will complete its journey from Howrah of the state to New Jalpaiguri in eight hours, like the existing Satabdi Express, the TMC called the flag a “trick”.

The Prime Minister should focus on infrastructure first. The railway infrastructure is so poor that the Vande Bharat, his favorite project, will not be able to run at high speed here and will therefore take the same time as the Shatabdi Express. So why inaugurate this train? the alleged vice-president of TMC, Joy Prakash Majumdar.

Political analyst Udayan Bandopadhyay has also dismissed any political impact from Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to West Bengal.

This is a routine program and there will be no room for any political message. If so, Amit Shahs meeting with BJP leaders at party headquarters in Kolkata (earlier this month) followed by a one-on-one meeting with Mamata Banerjee could send a message to workers of the BJP here in the state before Panchayat and the 2024 polls,” Bandopadhyay said.

The BJP, on the other hand, praised the perceived tone in the West Bengal CM’s attitude towards the BJP and the Union government. The PM and Banerjee have been known to trade barbs in the past.

In a federal structure, the state and the center both work for the development of the people. But the ego of Mamata Banerjees deprived the people of Bengal of the central plans. She knows that if only she has a cordial connection with the Centre, the money stuck in New Delhi will be released. There is no use thinking about the past, the fact that she has come to realize is a welcome move and will only help to develop Bengal further,” MP Locket Chatterjee said.

In May this year, Banerjeewroteto Prime Minister Modi against the Centers alleging delay in releasing funds allocated to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Prime Minister Awas Yojana’s regimes, seeking his intervention in this matter.

Her government also wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding GST dues, and Mamata herselfraisedbefore the Prime Minister the issue of pending Rs 27,000 crore GST dues at a meeting of NITI Aayog in August.

(Edited by: VS Chandrasekar)

Read also : Don’t buy peace, don’t drive the point home Real reason behind Clean chit from Mamatas to Modi