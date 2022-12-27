- Life returns to normal in Shanghai and Beijing
- Cities across China are reporting large numbers of infections
- China reports zero COVID-related deaths for 6th straight day
Politics
Beijing and Shanghai residents return to work as China hobbles to live with COVID
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Commuters from Beijing and Shanghai wearing masks swarmed subway trains on Monday as China’s two biggest cities moved closer to life with COVID-19 even as workers frontline medical workers were scrambling to deal with millions of new infections.
After three years of severe anti-coronavirus restrictions, President Xi Jinping abandoned China’s zero COVID policy of relentless lockdown and testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a growing epidemic.
“Our country’s novel coronavirus epidemic prevention and control faces new situations and new tasks,” the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday, quoting Xi in remarks on public health, marking one of his earliest references to China’s recent policy shift.
The virus is now spreading largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people, with growing doubts among health experts and residents over statistics from Beijing, which show no new COVID deaths. reported for the six days to Sunday.
Doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six times more patients than usual, mostly elderly people.
All levels of government should step up efforts to ensure that the demand for treatment and medical supplies is met, Premier Li Keqiang also said, as quoted by Xinhua in his report.
“I am ready to live with the pandemic,” said Lin Zixin, 25, a Shanghai resident. “Lockdowns are not a long-term solution.”
This year, in an effort to keep infections from spiraling out of control across the country, the 25 million people of Shanghai – China’s commercial hub have endured two months of bitter lockdown isolation that lasted until the 1st june.
The bustling streets of Shanghai on Monday contrasted sharply with the atmosphere of April and May when hardly anyone went out.
An annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a commercial district in Shanghai, has been popular with city residents over the weekend. Crowds swarmed into the winter holiday season at Shanghai Disneyland and Universal Studios in Beijing on Sunday, lining up for rides in Christmas-themed outfits.
The number of trips to scenic spots in the southern city of Guangzhou this weekend rose 132 percent from last weekend, local newspaper The 21st Century Business Herald reported.
“Now practically everyone is back to a normal routine,” said Han, a 29-year-old Beijing resident.
China is the latest major country to commit to treating COVID as endemic, lifting lockdowns and nearly every other restriction on daily life. Its containment measures had slowed the economy by $17 trillion to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.
The world’s second-largest economy is set to suffer further in the near term as the wave of COVID spreads to manufacturing areas and the workforce falls ill, before rebounding next year, analysts say.
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai factory on Saturday, advancing a plan to halt most work at the plant through the last week of December. The company gave no reason.
‘OUTMODED’
The world’s most populous country has narrowed its definition to classify deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving pneumonia or respiratory failure caused by COVID, raising eyebrows among global health experts.
The country’s health system has been strained, with staff being asked to work while sick and retired medical workers from rural communities are rehired to help, according to state media.
“The hospital is just overwhelmed from top to bottom,” said Dr Howard Bernstein of the private United Family Hospital in Beijing.
The government of Zhejiang, a major industrial province near Shanghai with a population of 65.4 million, said on Sunday it was battling about one million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number that is expected to double in the coming days.
Health authorities in southeast Jiangxi province said infections would peak in early January, adding there could be further spikes as people travel next month for Lunar New Year celebrations. , state media reported.
They warned that the wave of infections would last three months and that around 80% of the province’s 45 million people could contract the virus.
The city of Qingdao in the eastern province of Shandong estimated that up to 530,000 residents were infected every day.
Cities across China have rushed to add intensive care units and fever clinics, facilities designed to prevent the wider spread of contagious diseases in hospitals.
The Beijing municipal government said the number of fever clinics in the capital had risen from 94 to nearly 1,300, state media said. Shanghai has 2,600 such clinics and has transferred doctors from less-stressed medical departments to help them.
Concerns persist about the ability of China’s less wealthy cities to cope with a rise in serious infections, especially as hundreds of millions of rural migrant workers are expected to return to their families for the Lunar New Year.
“I’m afraid the flow of people will be huge…(and) the epidemic will break out again,” said Lin, a Shanghai resident.
Reports from the Beijing and Shanghai offices; Written by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Heinrich
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
