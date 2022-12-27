Imran Khan criticizes the government of Shehbaz Sharif for the terrorist incidents in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for “pushing the nation towards terrorist incidents”. He made the remarks during a consultative meeting attended by senior party leaders and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi. “Imposed, corrupt and incompetent leaders push the nation towards [terror] incidents,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News International.

Imran Khan criticized Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over national security. His statement regarding terrorism comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “Leaving national security at the mercy of [Asif] Zardari’s politically immature son is criminal stupidity,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News International.

According to The News International report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed hostage taking at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu. Additionally, cross-border attacks and bombings have been observed in Balochistan. Criticizing the incumbent government, Khan told them to stop benefiting from the National Reconciliation Order (NRS) and called for a snap election, according to The News International. He stressed that only a government with a public mandate can manage Pakistan’s economy.

“Only a government with a public mandate will be able to manage the economy,” Imran Khan said. “I had warned of the consequences of the conspiracy imposed on foreign signals. After the destruction of the economy, the nation asks whose internal chaos is fed,” he added.

Five soldiers, including a captain, were killed while 15 others were injured in four explosions in Balochistan on Sunday, The News International reported. Two of the four explosions took place in Quetta, one devastated the Kahan area in Kohlu district while the fourth took place in Turbat. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a ‘leading party’ in the Kahan area of ​​Kohlu district during a clearance operation based on intelligence that has been ongoing since Dec. 24, according to The News International report.

Five soldiers, including Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon, were killed. Calling the incident a “terrorist threat from outside”, the ISPR said “such cowardly acts by hostile elements” cannot sabotage “peace and prosperity in Balochistan”, according to the report. Meanwhile, an unidentified man threw a grenade at a police checkpoint in the satellite town of Quetta, injuring three servicemen, The News International police reported. Prior to this incident, a grenade explosion took place across Shaheed Ameer Dasti Police Station at Sabzal Road in Quetta.

Police say four people, including a woman and a little girl, were injured in the attack. The bomb disposal team reached the site of the attack after reporting another grenade at the site. According to Quetta police, two hand grenades were thrown on the road, one of which exploded while the other was defused. The injured were transferred to the Bolan medical complex hospital for treatment.

In another incident that happened in the evening, an explosion occurred near the Taleemi Chowk neighborhood of Turbat, according to police. No one was injured in the attack. Security forces cordoned off the areas and an investigation is ongoing, according to The News International. Another grenade explosion took place at the premises of the Hub police station in Sadar. Three people were injured in the blast and were taken to the city’s civil hospital, The News International reported citing relief sources.

Meanwhile, one soldier was killed while two others were injured in a shootout in Zhob in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2299825-imran-khan-criticises-shehbaz-sharif-govt-over-terror-incidents-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos