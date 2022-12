Trump hits out at McConnell and his wife over government funding bill

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to post a tirade on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Kentucky Republicans’ wife, who served as Mr. Trump, after Mr McConnell refused to block a government funding bill.

Writing on his bespoke Truth Social platform (which he is contractually obligated to use despite having access to his Twitter account again), Mr. Trump suggested that Democrats must have something really big on Mr. McConnell because the Senate GOP leader refused to stop passage of the omnibus appropriations bill President Joe Biden is expected to sign in the coming days, which the twice-impeached ex-president called an awful project bill All Democrat, All the Way OMINOUS.

He also repeated a false claim that the budget legislation provides no funding for US border security, even though leading Republicans such as Texas Sen. John Cornyn have bragged that the GOP was able to secure funding for 300 new border patrol officer positions, $70 million for improved border security at ports of entry, and $800 million in funding to help border communities cope with rising numbers of migrants.

House Republicans, who will take control of the lower house when the 118th Congress convenes on January 3, argued that their Senate counterparts should have forced the Democratic majority in both houses to settle for a continued resolution who would have maintained last year’s funding levels for another few weeks so that the incoming GOP majority could have tried to force language that would have prevented any Justice Department personnel from investigating Mr. Trump or his allies .

Mr. Trump echoed those complaints, writing that the legislation fully funds the corrupt Justice Department, as well as the FBI and the special counsel overseeing criminal investigations into Mr. Trumps alleging unlawful withholding of information about national defense, obstruction of justice, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election that prompted the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

He also suggested, without evidence, that the bill is a massive giveaway and capitulation to China, and claimed it would make former Transport Secretary Elaine Chao Mr McConnell’s wife so happy, although he referred to her by the racist nickname he has been using lately. month, Coco Chow.

The disgraced ex-president also argued in a separate article that the incoming House GOP majority could have significantly improved the legislation.

Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if Trump was president! he wrote.

