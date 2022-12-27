Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Joka-Taratala metro segment on Friday | Kolkata News





KOLKATA: It’s official now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to signal Joka-Taratala metro line and Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express Friday. The city was eagerly awaiting the two, presented as the Railways New Year’s gift to Bengal. Modi will be here for the National Ganga Council meeting on Friday.

“He will reach Howrah station at 10:30 a.m. and stay half an hour to launch a series of rail projects, including the city’s third metro line, the Joka-Taratala section of the Joka-Esplanade corridor, and Bengal’s first vande Bharat Express which had its first run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) on Monday,” said Ekalabya ​​Chakraborty, CPRO, Eastern Railway (ER).

“Commuters can use the subway within a day or two after the official launch,” CPRO said. Modi will virtually inaugurate the two key projects along with the redevelopment of Jalpaiguri station, Dankuni-Chandanpur, Sagardighi-Malda crossing and some other projects, he said.

Officials from Metro Railway, which is in charge of the city’s rapid transit system, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), responsible for implementing the metro projects, are now busy fine-tuning the system for the D-Day.

The 6.5 km truncated Joka-Taratala section of the Joka-Esplanade corridor (purple city line) was ready, except for the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates which did not reach RVNL until December 6 . Over the past few weeks, the AFC doors have been installed. in the six stations and tests carried out. “Commuters can swipe with tokens or smart cards to use the new subway,” a senior RVNL official said.

On Monday, the brand new Vande Bharat rake, which reached Howrah from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Saturday, had its first run. The semi-high speed train departed from Howrah station at 5:55 a.m. and reached NJP at 1:25 p.m., as scheduled.

“The maximum permissible speed (MPS) was 130 km/h along the Howrah-Burdwan line. Beyond this point, the MPS was 110 km/h. For now, the train will only cover about 100 km of the total 565 km at 130 km/h,” Bhaskar Pyne , member, Eastern Railway Fan’s Club (ERFC), said. Tracks and signals would need to be improved beyond the Khana Junction for the train to pick up its optimum speed.

“We are nevertheless delighted. I did not expect a Vande Bharat so soon. The next-generation locomotive significantly reduces travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri, the gateway to the northeast,” Pyne said. This Vande Bharat is the first locally built semi-rapid train on Eastern Railway (ER) and North Frontier Railway (NFR).

