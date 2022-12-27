Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Tories will face ‘inevitable defeat’ at next general election as he mulls his leadership bid

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Conservative Party faced inevitable defeat in the next general election as sources close to the minister said he was considering a leadership bid if the party were ousted from government.

The Brexit Opportunities Minister, a staunch critic of Rishi Sunak, is also said to have considered running to replace his friend and ally Boris Johnson in the summer leadership race.

But after 24 hours, Mr Rees-Mogg decided not to race because he was insufficiently prepared compared to leaders Liz Truss and Mr Sunak, who had set the wheels in motion months before Mr Johnson did. be forced to resign.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told the Daily Express: Jacob thought about it overnight but decided that his loyalty to Boris meant he hadn’t put together a team so he could win a contest when others had.

Additionally, Liz Truss was out of the blocks quickly, which meant it was difficult for him to show up against her.

The Conservative MP for North East Somerset instead decided to back Ms Truss for the leadership. He was joined by other Mr Johnson loyalists, including former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Since Mr Sunak replaced her as Prime Minister after she lasted just 44 days in office, Mr Rees-Mogg has proven to be a vocal critic of her replacement.

Mr Rees-Mogg sharply criticized Chancellor Jeremy Hunts’ autumn statement, accusing him of taking the easy option of raising taxes.

He criticized the freezing of income tax brackets and said it would be difficult for those forced into the 40p tax bracket.

But despite his own vocal opposition to the Prime Minister, he urged his colleagues to stick with Mr Sunak to avoid a landslide electoral defeat.

He said rebellions are misguided as they will eventually tarnish the eligibility of parties.

Although Mr Rees-Mogg already appears to have conceded defeat in the next election, according to the To express.

Friends of the Brexit minister told the newspaper he thought the Tories might even need an election defeat, suggesting that if they did win what would they have to offer the country?

Although former Prime Minister Theresa May was more optimistic and told BBC Radio 4 that while there is no doubt the party brand has taken a hit under Ms Truss, Mr Sunak has shown he can turn around steam and that we could win this election.

Sources also said Mr Rees-Mogg is considering a leadership race if the Tories lose the next election and Mr Sunak is forced to resign.

He is said to believe the right needs a candidate after what appears to be an inevitable electoral defeat, according to the newspaper.

Mr Rees-Mogg has long been a controversial figure in the Conservative Party and any leadership bid would be unlikely to unite the party.

Much of the public views him as out of touch and with anachronistic attitudes on issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

Other Tory MPs expected to take part in any new leadership race include Penny Mordaunt, Priti Patel, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman.

One MP said: Jacob would certainly be a popular choice for members and would be the right leader to bring the Conservative Party back to something more conservative.

Others, however, fear that it will appeal to a wider audience.