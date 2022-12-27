Al-Assads map between the Turkish elections and the impossible settlement

Enab Baladi – Khaled al-Jeratli

Turkey’s political parties, starting with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and ending with parties of modest influence, reiterate their statements about their intention to come to terms with the Syrian regime and its president, Bashar al-Assad, within the framework of electoral marketing projects whose characteristics began to take shape in the middle of this year.

The Turkish government has not responded to the declarations of its officials on its desire for rapprochement, while similar declarations have been made by officials of the Turkish opposition parties, which fall within the same context.

Al-Assad, a facade of the anti-refugee dossier

The opposition parties are trying to present the issue of Syrian refugees, who number more than 3.5 million, as one of the country’s biggest problems, and that they are trying to find solutions to it. At the start of every election in Turkey, the issue of Syrian refugees comes to the fore.

The dialogue with al-Assad, the search for a settlement with him or the normalization of relations occupy a more important place than that of previous electoral campaigns in the context of the preparation of the next elections.

In the latest official position, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcement that he had proposed to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a tripartite meeting at the level of the leaders which would include Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan said that from now on we want to take a step like the trio of Syria, Turkey and Russia, in press statements he made after his visit to Turkmenistan.

Turkish political researcher and journalist Levent Kemal said Enab Baladi that the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad, is not really a decisive stake in the Turkish elections, contrary to what the declarations of Turkish politicians of all persuasions suggest.

Talking about sitting with al-Assad, making concessions to him or offering negotiations with him is nothing but an anti-refugee trend, which the Turkish opposition has tried to exacerbate in recent years, and it is a very superficial point of view, with which the opposition wants to upset the Turkish president, according to Kemal.

In recent years, the opposition has tried to reinforce this position by turning refugees into enemies. What we see today is a partial success of the opposition in politicizing the refugee file. Today, we see that Erdogan and his entourage have succumbed to this anti-refugee trend, said the Turkish journalist.

By building its position against Syrian refugees, Kemal believes, the Turkish opposition is effectively transforming its opposition to Erdogan into a political framework that supports al-Assad.

Restoring links, harmful or beneficial?

Turkish statements in the context of rapprochement with the Syrian regime and the announcement by opposition parties to send delegations and request meetings in Damascus implied that al-Assad could indeed offer political advantages to any future government Turkish, even if the matter was limited to the forthcoming elections.

However, Turkish researcher Levent Kemal believes that al-Assad is the head of a failed state divided among power shareholders; therefore, it has nothing to offer Turkish political parties in terms of economy, politics or security.

He added that the Syrian regime has nothing to offer either to the Turkish opposition or to the ruling party, but the hostility of the Turkish opposition to Erdogan is blind as the political parties that say Democrats aren’t shy about backing a dictator to achieve electoral gains.

In view of the experience of Jordan’s rapprochement with the Syrian regime, it is possible to see the extent of the damage left by the regime on the southern borders of Jordan, in terms of dangers in terms of national security, and transformation of the region into a corridor for drugs.

In this context, the Turkish journalist and researcher said that all Turkish political parties involved in today’s electoral race, starting with the ruling party and down to the smallest political parties, have not thought about this issue in detail.

Moreover, reconciling with the regime today, or even making peace with it, will have a long-term cost for Turkey. The problem is not just drug terrorism through Iran-backed groups, but also a miscalculation, according to Kemal.

The rapprochement with the regime will not end its relations with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has existed since the 1970s, and Turkey will find the PKK outlawed, classified as a terrorist group, cooperating with Damascus and Iran on its south. borders, which will naturally lead to doubling today’s dangers, he says.

Kemal gave an example of the situation in Iraq today, where, with the support of Iran and Baghdad, the PKK still represents a serious problem against Turkey in Iraq.

Payment not possible

It is clear on the ground today that Turkey’s relations with the Syrian regime are too complex to be resolved by a meeting of foreign ministers or a closed-door intelligence meeting.

Turkey is currently calling for a political transfer of power in Syria and securing a safe environment for the return of Syrian refugees, while the Syrian regime calls on Turkey to completely withdraw its forces from Syrian territory.

Turkey also believes that the presence of its forces in Syria has thwarted a plan to establish a Kurdish entity led by groups classified on its terrorist lists, and therefore the withdrawal of its forces from Syria is considered a matter of danger for the national security of the country.

The Turkish researcher added to Enab Baladi that the implementation of the rapprochement option is impossible at present, because Erdogan and al-Assad cannot solve the problems in Syria by meeting between them.

It is not possible for the Syrian regime to solve the dilemma of the PKK on behalf of Turkey, and on the other hand, it is very difficult for Turkey to drop the request for the implementation of resolution 2254 (2015 ) of the United Nations concerning Syria.

The researcher pointed out that the obstacles preventing the conversion of the Astana process (Turkey is one of its guarantor countries along with Russia and Iran) into a process that goes beyond resolution 2254 are very high, so even if a meeting takes place between the two parties, they will not be able to solve any problem in Syria.

Kemal interpreted Erdogan’s positive step toward the regime as evidence for the proposition that the ruling party has succumbed to the opposition’s anti-refugee policies and that Russia has growing influence over Ankara.

The opposition could negotiate its withdrawal from Syria

Last week, Turkish media websites reported that Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party had sent a secret message in which it offered concessions to al-Assad if the party won the Turkish elections scheduled for the middle of next year.

The Turkish news7 The website said on Dec. 22, quoting pro-regime Syrian-Armenian journalist Sarkis Kasarjian, that the Turkish parties’ message called for concessions and compensation to the regime if the party won the elections.

Levent Kemal said that the nationalist current of the Turkish opposition supports the operations against the PKK in Syria, but nevertheless, he will not hesitate to withdraw the Turkish army if the Syrian regime makes promises of the return of the refugees.

While the rest of the (non-nationalist) political parties are open to negotiation and negotiation with al-Assad regarding the Turkish military, this trend is clear from the statements made by these parties so far.

At the same time, Kemal said that the Turkish opposition does not yet have a clear program on Turkish national security issues.

However, it seems that the Democracy and Progress Party, which split from Justice and Development, and the Republican People’s Party, are ready to make concessions both to the (Turkish/Kurdish) People’s Democratic Party and to the protection of the Syrian Kurdish people (YPG), he added.

Thus, it seems that these parties are destined to link the issue of reconciliation to Kurdish groups, using the Syrian refugee issue instead of national security issues in the elections. This, according to the Turkish journalist, is a serious problem as it will leave Turkey facing the threat of the PKK from Iraq to the Mediterranean Sea.

Position of the Turkish parties on al-Assad

On August 17, the general secretary of the “Vatan Partisi” party, Ozgur Bursali, declared his party intends to send a delegation to Syria, to meet the head of the regime, Bashar al-Assad, and high-ranking personalities, which the regime then refused.

On the same day, Ali Babacan, leader of the Democracy and Progress party, announcement that his party is ready to meet with all parties, in particular the Syrian regime, Russia, the United States, the EU and the UN, to ensure security in Syria and create the conditions for the return of refugees to their country .

The leader of the Turkish Future Party, Ahmet Davutoglu, said on the 13th of the same month that Turkish-Syrian meetings are possible according to three political objectives.

The first is the regime’s display of willingness to reconcile with its people, its control of the borders with Turkey, and the existence of a positive message from the regime for Turkey, according to Davutoglu.

On the other hand, the Republican People’s Party (the largest opposition party) opposes the Justice and Development government’s stance against the Syrian regime and believes that normalization with the regime is necessary to ensure the return of refugees. .

The Republican People’s Party has said it is ready to achieve this normalization if it comes to power, and its president, Kemal Kldarolu, previously saidI will set up the Middle East peace initiative, in cooperation between Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

If the position of the Turkish National Movement party is no different from that of the Justice and Development party, since it has been an ally in its electoral campaign for years, since it has published a statement in mid-August describing the steps in Turkey’s rapprochement with the regime as valuable and precise.

As for the Turkish Good Party (yi Party), it is considered one of the biggest supporters of direct talks with the Syrian regime because it believes that these talks open the door for Syrians to return to their country.

Meral Akener, party leader, had previously addressed Erdogan, sayingIf you don’t want to talk to al-Assad, then send me to him to talk to him so he can take his people.