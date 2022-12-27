PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, reiterates call for ‘immediate cessation’ of hostilities | India News

New Delhi: On Monday, December 26, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. In a phone conversation, Modi told Zelenskky that both sides should return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi had asked Ukrainian authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from the Eastern European country earlier this year.

“The leaders also exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said both sides should return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences,” the PMO said. said in a statement.

He added that Modi also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured the Ukrainian President of India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the affected civilian population.

“The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister requested the Ukrainian authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continuing education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year,” the Prime Minister said. PMO.

Hundreds of Indian medical students returned to India after the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.

The PMO said Zelenskyy conveyed his best wishes for India’s G20 presidency.

“The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including giving voice to the concerns of developing countries on issues such as food and energy security,” the PMO said.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he was counting on New Delhi’s support for the implementation of his “peace formula”, which he had proposed on the G20 platform.

“I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 Presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the formula for peace and now I am counting on the participation of the India for its implementation. I also thanked the humanitarian aid and support in the UN,” he wrote.

Since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out in February this year, Modi has spoken with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions.

He had a telephone conversation with Putin on December 16 during which he reiterated his call to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Prime Minister Modi said there could be “no military solution” and that India was ready to help in any peace effort.

It should be noted that India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and maintains that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.