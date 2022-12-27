Donald Trump denies urging Ivanka and Jared Kushner to join his 2024 presidential campaign





Former US President Donald Trump on Monday dispelled rumors that he repeatedly urged his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to join his 2024 presidential campaign. that instead of forcing the couple to participate, he asked them to stay away from the campaign, as well as the “horrible” political landscape of the United States.

“Contrary to fake news reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 presidential campaign and, in fact, I specifically asked them not to – too mean and mean to people. fake news and corruption and having to deal with absolutely horrible SleazeBags in the world of politics and beyond,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There’s never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they shouldn’t be subjected to it anymore. I ran twice, getting millions more votes the second time around (RIGGED), and I’m doing it again! ” he added.

How did the rumor start?

Trump’s statement comes after The Post spoke to a source in November who revealed the former president, at his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, practically begged Ivanka and Kushner to join his campaign team. , despite the duo’s stubborn refusal to do so.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him because she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time…but so far she is resisting his pleas and hold on just like Jared,” an insider said. the outlet, adding that “They both feel they’ve been burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

Meanwhile, Kushner remains oblivious to the controversies surrounding his stepfather since Trump dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West at the Mar-a-Lago estate in November. According to the New York magazine, Kushner has shown no interest in “helping…for public support, even seeking a response” from Trump’s election operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-denies-urging-ivanka-and-jared-kushner-to-join-his-2024-presidential-campaign-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos