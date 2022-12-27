President Joko Widodo inaugurates Sadawarna Dam Regent, Nina Agustina: ready to increase Indramayu rice production





Indramayu, Gatra.com – Indramayu Regent Nina Agustina Da’i Bachtiar along with Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and a number of regional leaders attended the Inauguration of Sadawarna Dam by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Taking place at Sadawarna Dam, Cibogo District, Subang Regency, West Java, on Tuesday (27/12/2022), the inauguration of Sadawarna Dam was also attended by the Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Housing public (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Member of Commission V DPR RI Dedy Wahidi, General Manager of Human Resources Air Jarot and other guests. Sadawarna Dam is known to be a mainstay of irrigation of fields and paddy fields as well as rainfed rice fields in several districts such as Subang Regency, Indramayu Regency and Sumedang Regency. In addition to supporting national food security by providing irrigation water in a rice field area of ​​4284 Ha. This includes flood control in West Java, supply of 1.2 m3/second of raw water, generation of 2 MW of electricity and as a tourist destination. In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the Sadawarna dam was the 33rd dam inaugurated 8 years ago. “We have started the construction, and the construction of the tank which started in 2018 today is finished and we will formalize it soon,” he said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo added that the construction of the Sadawarna dam had spent IDR 2,065 billion, so it is hoped that with this reservoir which has a flood zone of 65 hectares, Indramayu Regency will be able to further increase its production of rice, which was originally 1.3 million tonnes, to a surplus of 1.8 million tonnes. “Because we know that Indramayu is the top contributor of surplus in Indonesia. As the governor said, Indramayu Regency produces 1.3 million tons per year and with this dam, God willing, it will increase to 1 .8 million tons per year for Indramayu,” he added. While West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said the largest contributor to rice surplus in Indonesia, ranked 1st, is Indramayu Regency, where rice productivity reaches 1.3 million tons per year and with the existence of the Sadawarna dam, it is very optimistic that rice production in Mangga town can increase to 1.8 million tons per year. “I point out that the main contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia is Indramayu Regency. The production is 1.3 million tons per year, with this dam, God willing, (the production) will increase to 1.8 million tons per year. Then there are also a lot of dams that Mr. Joko Widodo inaugurated, our agricultural production has increased,” he explained. Further, Indramayu Regent Nina Agustina said that with the existence of Sadawarna Dam which will irrigate the rice fields of Indramayu Regency, his party and staff will maximize the existence of the dam to increase rice production at Indramayu from 1.3 million tons to 1.8 million. one year for 2023. So that the hopes of President Joko Widodo will be realized as much as possible with his staff to increase the rice surplus in Indramayu Regency and make Mango City a national food security zone. “All of this is of course due to the hard work of Indramayu farmers. I am very grateful to them, namely the farmers. Hopefully the target of 1.8 million tonnes will be reached, we are praying together,” he said.

