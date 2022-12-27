Imran Khan Video Leak To Track Audio Leaks And It Might Hit Him Hard





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, also known as Handsome, is in deep trouble just when his popularity is at its peak. Paradox, your name is Pakistan. Even his detractors believe that if elections were held today, Imran Khan would win by a large margin. But a series of audio leaks (of the explicit kind) are beginning to erode its middle-class base. And fear of what is to come has forced Imran Khan to scale back his rhetoric against the establishment deeply loyal to Pakistan’s mighty military.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed the existence of a 25-minute audio which has not been released to the public but is apparently equally damning. Worst of all, however, are the three videos that some have seen but are afraid to share because they’re so vulgar they can’t be shared. A particular parody of the movie Centipede could end Imran Khan’s political career, a Pakistani journalist has claimed.

Imran Khan did not deny the alleged audio leaks and only said the leaks were in bad taste as children could access them. About the said video, he preempted the agencies by calling them fake even before they got into the public domain. He said “meri gandi videos jaari honge (some of my dirty videos will be aired)”. He clearly saw at least one.

The political fallout from this battle with the military establishment, particularly the recently departed army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, is proving to be a costly affair for the former cricketer who arrived on the political scene with crash. Buoyed by his popularity as a cricketer and notoriety as an international playboy, Imran claimed to have abandoned all desires in the world since he held the tasbih (prayer beads) of Islam tightly in his hand. right. Since then, we see him with the tasbih even in his meetings with international leaders.

But a tiger does not change its stripes.

New army chief General Asim Munir and Imran Khan disagree and Imran Khan did everything in his power to prevent the former from becoming army chief of staff . General Asim Munir was the one who showed up at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad with files documenting Imran Khan’s corruption deals. When the GenBajwa extension ended, Imran Khan did his best to install a favorite in its place. He started a long march which was interrupted by an alleged assassination attempt. Then the audio leaks happened.

Now Imran Khan is set to face criminal cases for stealing from the state during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The alleged sale of valuable gifts has now snowballed into a major political issue in Pakistan, but is expected to turn into criminal cases. Another case that could harass him is the TyrianKhan White case. TyrianKhan White is a daughter he did not declare in his election documents.

Tyrian lives with Imran’s divorced wife and mother of his two sons, Jemima Goldsmith Khan. Tyrian was born to Sita White in California, USA and later passed into the guardianship of Jemima Khan since Sita White died of cancer.

Jemima with her sons and Tyrian White. Photo: Instagram/Jemima Goldsmith

Imran denied siring her, but a California court found Imran Khan to be the father. He was asked to submit his DNA for confirmation, but Imran Khan avoided traveling to the United States. Lying to the election authority could make him ineligible to run next time.

On December 15, 2022, the Islamabad High Court agreed to hear a petition against Imran Khan, seeking his disqualification for lying to the electoral authority about Tyrian’s existence.

The worst political fallout is the distancing of one’s own colleagues. Imran Khan had announced that the assemblies of the four states under his party’s rule would be dissolved on December 23. His coalition partner and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Ilahi found a legal way out not to dissolve the Assembly. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf holds an absolute majority, the Prime Minister has not resigned and the Assembly remains intact. In occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the Assemblies continue despite the announcement of Imran Khan’s dissolution. The chief’s words were heard, but they were not acted upon.

Although elements of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf establishment continue to side with Imran Khan, they are too embroiled in the power game to remain loyal if the larger than life image of Imran Khan is irreparable. A heartening factor is Imran Khan’s support base in the military-industrial complex and among the army base. Will this base of support survive what’s to come? The videos, if released, will definitely go viral, as will the audio leaks. The image of sadiq and amin (pure and righteous), the vows of amr bil maroof (enjoining good) and the dreams of Riyasat-e-Madina (the state of Medina which the prophet of Islam established) do not go with the deeds of the handsome aspirant emir-ul-moineen (leader of the faithful). He is now increasingly called the emir-ul-munafiqeen (leader of the hypocrites).

Imran Khan has hardly spoken these days as his fauj des youngias (the youth brigade) continues to wage war on his opponents, in politics and in the army. He is afraid of being spied on even now. Last week, he called the Punjab Police specialists to search his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. His wife and clairvoyant Bushra Bibi stays away even as her recorded phone calls come out, in which she berates government agents who recorded evidence of the open burglary in the toshakhana (treasury). He is wiretapped that he is wiretapped. But he has no way of denying as the mountain of evidence piles up before the public, of crime, corruption and greed, for power and righteous greed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyo.in/news/will-explicit-video-leaks-mark-endgame-for-imran-khan-38380 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos