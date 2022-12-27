Whistling in front of the cemetery: is the United States ready to counter China at sea?

We have a rhetorical commitment to a change in the posture of forces in the Indo-Pacific, but that is belied by the reality of what is really happening, said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who will become chairman of the new House Select Committee on China at the next Congress. He called Ratner’s claims the military planning equivalent of whistling past the cemetery.

Those familiar with US military strength in the region agree.

Dealing with the Chinese military threat will require a larger naval force structure than we have for the foreseeable future, said Alexander Gray, former chief of staff for the Trump administration’s National Security Council.

This fuels fears that Beijing could exploit its growing advantage in naval power to launch an invasion of Taiwan before the US military can catch up, sparking a devastating regional conflict that would force the US states to intervene or abandon its promise to protect the self-governing island.

the The Pentagon has spent billions since 2021 on Asia-focused initiativesincluding base upkeep and relocation of some US forces In the region, to maintain a competitive advantage over the Chinese military. And the US military presence in the region will become deadlier, more mobile and more resilient over the next 12 months, Ratner said, hinting that new partnerships are in the works. He said details on what this would mean in practice would come in early 2023.

But critics argue that the United States could be so far behind that it would make that goal impossible. The Pentagon plans to temporarily reduce its number of warships and is reduce its planes in the region as he prepares to replace them with more modern versions. And U.S shipbuilding constraints could make it difficult implement a plan to help Australia build nuclear submarines as part of a joint strategy to deter China.

Personally, I don’t believe we are moving fast enough to change the correlation of forces in the Pacific in our favor, said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Member of the House Armed Services Committee.

As for Taiwan, as the Biden administration ramped up the pace of arms sales approvals for the self-governing island, some $19 billion worth of such weapons, including Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles are yet to be delivered because of the supply chain problems.

Until you turn all that happy talk about arming Taiwan into reality, you’ll be in a precarious position when it comes to short-term deterrence on Taiwan, Gallagher said.

There are also roadblocks on Capitol Hill. The defense policy bill, which President Biden signed into law on Friday, includes a provision that allows up to 10 billion dollars in the United States grants for security assistance to Taiwan over the next five years, but the owners have limited this financing in an omnibus government spending bill by stipulating that aid should be in the form of loans and not grants, at least for the current fiscal year.

Despite the challenges, the Pentagon maintains that it is committed to prioritizing the Indo-Pacific.

Pentagon spokesman John Supple said he is looking for opportunities that will add more flexibility and strengthen the U.S. military’s ability to operate with our allies and partners.

We fully hope that this commitment and hard work will bring tangible results in 2023, he said.

China, meanwhile, is becoming more aggressive in the waters around Taiwan. Beijing is build more warshipsSending in progress nuclear-capable bomber in the airspace of Taiwan and threaten to use force to control the autonomous island.

China’s navy of 340 warships is currently the largest in the world, and the Pentagon last month called it an increasingly modern and flexible force. the The US Navy has 292 ships.

After a while, the quantity problem becomes a quality problem, and the Chinese build such a quantity overrun that it becomes the main deterrent problem, Gray said.

Beijing insists there is nothing threatening about its military buildup. China is developing necessary military capabilities to defend its legitimate national security interests, which is completely legitimate and reasonable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in September.

But few in the region buy it. And some regional powers are trying to prepare for more Chinese aggression on the assumption that American support will not be robust.

Both Japan and South Korea this month released security strategy papers implicitly aimed at dealing with the growing threat from China.

Japan, for example, has approved more than $2 billion in defense spending friday for purchases including hundreds of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. And not to mention China, South Korea’s new Indo-Pacific strategy released on Tuesday Commits Seoul to expanding regional security cooperation with the aim of defending against threats to democracy and protecting Indo-Pacific sea lanes.

The Pentagon, for its part, applauded Japan’s new strategy. In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin cited significant alignment between Japan’s strategy and the vision outlined in the US National Defense Strategy.

But neither Japan nor South Korea have military cybersecurity standards enabling secure transfer of real-time U.S. tactical military data, some experts say. This makes it difficult for the United States to quickly and safely coordinate joint military response measures with Tokyo and Seoul in the event of hostilities with China.

The United States has enlisted allies to help counter Beijing’s increasingly lopsided regional military advantages. In an area mostly made up of water, the U.S. military depends on logistical support from regional partners such as base and port access. The administration has spent the past two years building on the work of the Obama administration to engage partners to increase that support, Ratner said.

Defense officials highlighted the trilateral AUKUS agreement, under which the US and UK will help Australia acquire these nuclear-powered submarines as well as other technologies, for example. There is even a chance in Japan will adhere to the agreementas security ties between Canberra and Tokyo grow.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, which had to repel ongoing incursions by Chinese vessels in its eastern waters work on the construction of ongoing joint projects with the United States and exploring locations for new sites. This could allow the US Navy to return to its former Subic Bay base more than three decades later US forces withdrew at the request of the Government of the Philippines.

And the Marine Corps is working on opening of a new baseCamp Blaz, Guam, the first new Marine Corps installation in 70 years.

At the same time, the State Department is racing to renew soon-to-expire strategic partnership agreements with the Pacific island nations of Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands. These agreements provide the United States with reliable port access from which to deploy sea and air power.

But it may be too little, too late.

To have a seamless defense-building relationship, infrastructure needs to be in place like naval bases, airbases, depots, radars. We don’t have those things in the Philippines, said Delfin Lorenzana, former Philippine defense secretary. This means the US cannot maintain a long supply chain from Guam and Japan/Korea to project power into the South China Sea, he wrote in an email.

And most other Southeast Asian countries are likely to be reluctant to provide military or logistical support in the event of a conflict with China due to fears of Beijing returning.

Regional governments like Indonesia and Malaysia are certain that China will retaliate against them if they are perceived to side with the United States, said Drew Thompson, former director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia. at the office of the Secretary of Defense.

Ratner stressed in his December speech that deterring China from invading Taiwan is a long-term priority for the Pentagon. It is a problem today. It is a problem of tomorrow. It’s a 2027 problem. It’s a 2035 problem. It’s a 2040 problem, he says.

But in the short term, Beijing’s interpretation of these limits on the posture of American forces in the Indo-Pacific could prompt it to act.

There is a growing danger that the Chinese will have a misperception of our own weakness that they think is weaker than us and launch an invasion based on misperceptions, said Gray, the former chief of staff of the NSC.