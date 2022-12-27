PM Modi’s construction boom – What it means for India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to upgrade roads. With China’s huge construction sector still in crisis and the United States and Europe likely heading for recessions, India has emerged as a savior for slumping global steel demand. On track to overtake China as the world’s most populous country next year, India is in the midst of a construction boom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to upgrade roads, rail networks and ports in an attempt to compete with China as a manufacturing hub. This is expected to translate into a 6.7% increase in steel demand to around 120 million tonnes in 2023, according to the World Steel Association, the fastest growing among major economies. India, which also experienced a similar expansion this year, overtook the United States to become the world’s second-largest steel consumer after China a few years ago. “The domestic construction phase of any economy requires a lot of steel and raw materials,” said Jayant Acharya, deputy managing director of JSW Steel Ltd., the country’s largest producer. India is going through this phase in this decade, and it could boost the country’s steel consumption to over 200 million tonnes by 2030, he said. The good outlook sparked a flurry of activity. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd., a joint venture between the Indian Mittal family and the Japanese producer, plans to more than triple its capacity to 30 million tonnes over the next decade. South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings Inc. and Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, are also planning to set up factories in the country. India produces the vast majority of the steel it uses, but it is also forced to import more to meet rising demand. Incoming shipments rose 15% from April to October from a year earlier to 3.1 million tonnes, according to government figures. Local producers are worried about the influx of cheap imports as demand dries up among traditional steel producers. China accounted for more than a quarter of imports in October, while some Russian steel also reaches India, according to government data. The quality of some of the incoming steels is “substandard”, said AK Hazra, deputy general secretary of the Indian Steel Association, who asked authorities to look into the matter. “We just ask that the imports be priced competitively and internationally and that the quality meets Indian standards,” he said. Despite the strong growth, India is still far behind its Asian power rival in terms of total steel consumption. Demand for next year will be less than a seventh of China’s 914 million tonnes, according to data from the World Steel Association. How quickly India can close the gap will depend on the success of PM Modi’s construction rollout, with the finance ministry estimating that $1.4 trillion in funding will be needed for the national infrastructure pipeline until 2025. China’s real estate problems and the lingering impact of Covid-19 will keep its demand for steel suppressed next year, said Jayanta Roy, senior vice president of ICRA Ltd., the India unit of Moody’s Investors Service. . “In the long term, it will depend on the recovery of the real estate sector on the one hand, and the government’s policy of an infrastructure-based economic growth model in China.” (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Anti RSS, Pro Atal Bihari Vajpayee: what is Rahul Gandhi’s political message?

