Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform

President Joko Widodo delivers his statement to the media team after the inauguration of Manggarai Railway Station, Jakarta on Monday, December 26, 2022. Photo: BPMI Setpres

President Joko Widodo stressed that the revocation of the status of Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) or the Imposition of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) related to the Covid-19 pandemic is still pending a thorough study. The study included serological surveys to see antibody levels in the general population.

Not yet, for PSBB, PPKM has not reached my desk yet. Later, when it’s over, because it concerns serological surveys, it concerns studies. I demand to be detailed, don’t make the wrong decision, so we’d better wait patiently, President Jokowi said in his statement to the media team after the inauguration of Manggarai Station, Jakarta, on Monday, December 26, 2022.

According to the president, if the results of the serological survey are above 90%, it means that the immunity of the community is good. By having good immunity, the president continued, people will be better prepared to deal with other virus threats.

As long as our serological survey is over 90, we mean our immunity is good, there is anything from anywhere that has no problem, he added.

Additionally, the President said that currently daily Covid-19 cases have fallen below 1,000 cases. However, the president reminded that it has to be seen whether it is because people’s immunity has improved or because of other things.

So wait for an opinion from the Ministry of Health, from all the experts in epidemiology to decide later. “Depending on the study, if it is completed, we hope it will be completed by the end of this year, and we will share the survey and the study,” he said.

(BPMI Setpres)