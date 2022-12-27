Ukrainian Prez Zelensky addresses Prime Minister Modi and asks for help with peace formula





Prime Minister Narendra Modi forcefully reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, saying the two sides should resume dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. Zelensky said in a tweet that he expected New Delhi to support the implementation of his peace formula, which he proposed on the G20 platform. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi has asked Ukrainian authorities to make arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who were forced to return to the Eastern European country earlier this year. . According to the Prime Minister’s Office statement, “The leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying the two sides should resume dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. According to the report, Prime Minister Modi also expressed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured the Ukrainian President of India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the affected civilian population. The two leaders discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation. The prime minister has asked Ukrainian officials to make arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who were forced to return to Ukraine earlier this year, the PMO said in a statement. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, hundreds of Indian medical students returned to India. According to the PMO, Zelensky expressed his best wishes for India’s G20 presidency. The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including giving voice to the concerns of developing countries on issues such as food and energy security, according to the PMO. I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 Presidency. From this rostrum, I announced the formula for peace and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked the humanitarian aid and support from the UN, Zelensky said in a tweet. On December 16, Prime Minister Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating his call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Prime Minister Modi has spoken with Putin and Zelensky several times since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February. In a phone call with Zelensky on October 4, the Prime Minister said that no military solution is possible and that India is ready to contribute to any peace effort. India has yet to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, insisting that the crisis be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessworld.in/article/Ukraine-s-Prez-Zelensky-Speaks-To-PM-Modi-Seeks-Help-With-Peace-Formula-/26-12-2022-459510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos