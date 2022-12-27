Politics
Central Rural Conference Xi Jinping once again referred to the “Great Leap Forward” plan (Figure) Central Rural Labor Conference | Cereals | Production capacity | Import | Sannong
The amount of grain imported by China is increasing year by year. (Image credit: Hale/Adobe Stock)
[Look at China News on December 26, 2022](See the full report by Chinese journalist Li Zhengxin) The Central Rural Labor Conference was held in Beijing from December 23 to 24. However, customs data show that the amount of grain imported by China is increasing year by year.
The Central Conference on Rural Work was held in Beijing on Dec. 23-24, chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, according to Chinese state media Xinhua. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting.
Xi Jinping said, “We should anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural country…promote the work of the ‘three rural areas’ and strengthen the high-level design.”
Xi Jinping also proposed, “It is necessary to implement a new series of actions to increase the production capacity of jin grain by 100 billion dollars and formulate an implementation plan as soon as possible.”
Sannong refers to agriculture, rural areas and peasant issues. In order to let the outside world think that it attaches great importance to Sannong, the No. 1 document issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the beginning of each year implies the significance of Sannong.
In addition, Xi Jinping proposed to implement a new round of 100 billion jin grain production capacity improvement plan. This is not the first time that authorities in Beijing have proposed an action to increase grain production capacity by 100 billion jin. In 2009, the authorities had published the “National Plan for the addition of 100 billion catties of grain production capacity (2009-2020)”.
However, in the eyes of experts, there are problems with the plan.
On December 26, according to the official “Beijing News”, Diao Xianmin, a researcher at the Institute of Crop Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and chief scientist of the national millet industry system, said: “Our country has little land and many people, and the area of arable land per capita is not high. At the same time, our country remains a major food-importing country, with more than 160 million tons of food imported food in 2021.” The demand for food in the future will also increase accordingly, and the alarm bells should still ring for food security.
In addition, “production of major producing areas and staple food crops is also approaching the limit.” Diao Xianmin said, “For example, in land use, in major production areas such as northern China and the northeast of my country, it is really difficult to continue to increase production due to long-term overloaded land use. Another example is culture. The use and development of bulk cultures, whether breeding or cultivation techniques, are already in the development stage. at an extremely high level.
According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China, from January to December 2021, China imported 164.539 million tons of grain, an increase of 25.273 million tons or 18.1 percent year-on-year. ‘other.
Cereals are classified by variety, mainly including cereals, beans and potatoes. Rice, wheat and corn are three kinds of cereals, and rice and wheat are the main foods of ordinary people, commonly known as “rations”.
Data shows that in November 2021, China’s imports of corn, sorghum, barley, wheat, rice and other grains have already exceeded 2020 annual imports. Imports of corn, sorghum, barley, wheat and rice were 27.02 million tons, 8.71 million tons, 11.46 million tons, 8.83 million tons and 4.38 million tons respectively. These import data represent respectively 239%, 181%, 142%, 104% and 150% of the import volume in 2020.
Data shows that China’s grain imports from January to October 2022 were 122.33 million tons, down 15.63 million tons from the same period in 2021, down 11, 3% YoY;
This shows that in the case of a high base last year, a sharp rise in grain prices and a strong appreciation of the US dollar this year, China’s total grain imports have relatively decreased.
Since China joined the WTO (World Trade Organization), the scale of China’s agricultural trade has grown steadily over the past 20 years. Since 2004, China’s foreign trade in agricultural products has shifted from a former net exporter to a net importer. Especially after 2009, the trade deficit (imports exceed exports) continued to widen.
At the “2022 Tsinghua Sannong Forum” held on January 8 this year, the research team of Du Ying, vice president of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, announced the research results. By using different methods to calculate the development of China’s food self-sufficiency rate, the calculation results are basically consistent. Over the past 20 years, China’s food self-sufficiency rate has risen from about 100% to the current level of about 76%.
The food self-sufficiency rate is an important indicator of national food security.
Du Ying’s team calculated that China’s total food self-sufficiency rate could drop further, from the current 76% to around 65% by 2035.
Source: Watch China
