INDONESIA Joko Widodo visited a church to celebrate Christmas





The Indonesian president visited for the first time and without notice the cathedral of Bogor, located a few hundred meters from the residence where he spends the weekends. “Together, let’s promote tolerance,” he told the faithful present at the first Christmas mass. In Banten province, a group of moderate Muslims brought flowers to worshipers at a parish church that had to wait 32 years to be built.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Bogor, East Java province, for Christmas. It was a gesture in line with the spirit of tolerance between religious communities that the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs also promoted during these festivals. Joko Widodo arrived at the church without warning, approached the altar and greeted the faithful at the end of the first Christmas mass. “This is the first time that the President of Indonesia has come to visit us and entered the church,” explains the Vicar General of the Diocese of Bogor, Fr. Yohanes Suparto. Every weekend, Joko Widodo spends the whole day at the Bogor State Palace, which is just 500 meters from the cathedral. To the thousands of faithful who attended the Mass, the President declared that “our Catholic compatriots also collaborate in the commitment to guarantee harmony in our society. Together, let us promote relations of tolerance with all social groups to strengthen our national unity. Merry Christmas to everyone”. “The President’s Christmas greetings – commented the priests who were in the cathedral – were a very strong message for us. This Christmas was really an exceptional “gift”. A similar surprise was experienced by the faithful who attended the evening mass on Christmas Day in the parish church of Santa Bernadette Pinang, in Tangerang, in the province of Banten. Dozens of activists from the GusDurian Islamic movement – men and women wearing hijabs – walked up the aisle to bring their Christmas greetings. The GusDurians are linked to the late President Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur, a symbolic interfaith figure in the nation, who fought to keep religious minorities safe and to advocate tolerance in society. The group of Muslims brought flowers to the priests and choir members. The gesture was also particularly significant because the Saint Bernadette Pinang community had to wait 32 years to be able to build its own church. To date, only 80% of the building has been completed.

