Piers Morgan’s Twitter account hacked by rude racist trolls





Hackers also leaked private messages between Morgan and Andy Murray Piers Morgans Twitter account was removed from the social media platform late last night after hackers gained access to it and posted racist, obscene and disreputable comments. The broadcaster, which has 8.3 million followers on its account, launched nearly 100 tweets during the 50-minute attack which began at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning (December 27). Links to music on Amazon, racist comments to celebrities, unsavory posts about the late monarch and claims about Somalia were just a handful of topics hackers tweeted about in a chaotic time. Although his Twitter handle has remained @piersmorgan throughout, the account username has been changed several times, including lol, Michael and most recently an obscenity from Piers****. And Twitter regains control of the account. Looks like a hacker who leaked DMs was the trigger at 52 minutes. I still can’t believe it took this long to stop such a major hack. Big questions to be answered here. pic.twitter.com/jHo9EXj0vP Will Guyatt (@willguyatt) December 27, 2022 The person behind the hack began his tirade of sickening messages at 3:20 a.m. with a tweet that read: BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate has been found shot dead in Dubai. This initial tweet regarding the controversial internet personality, who previously appeared on Morgans Talk TV, Uncensored with Piers Morgangarnered over 2,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. Morgan’s account then tweeted some unsavory messages that also involved derogatory and racist language about Queen Elizabeth II. Celebrities also received a public message with pop superstar Ed Sheeran receiving branded ginger,US rapper 6ix9ine received a rat emoji, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ordered to get a haircut and YouTube star Chunkz received an inappropriate emoji. Tweets contradicting Morgan’s thoughts on football were posted, including calling World Cup winner Lionel Messi a true GOAT, despite his friendship and admiration for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. Amid the hateful tweets, the hacker appeared to leak a screenshot of the messages between Morgan and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. Leaked DMS of Piers Morgan with Andy Murray. Latest post ‘I can’t even imagine how Ronaldo must feel’ after Messi wins the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/dL6dbfDnDQ Didi (@LeoPrime10i) December 27, 2022 Morgan’s account appears to have been shut down around 4.45am 35 minutes after the last hateful post as his profile picture of him and the Queen was deleted. Related links:

