Ronaldo dropped due to political ban, says Erdogan

Ankara-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Cristiano Ronaldo faced a political ban during the World Cup as he compared the Portuguese footballer to Lionel Messi.

They wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they imposed a political ban on him, Erdogan said Sunday during a speech at a youth event in the eastern province of Erzurum.

Sending a footballer like Ronaldo onto the pitch with only 30 minutes left in the game ruined his psychology and took away his energy, Erdogan said.

Ronaldo is someone who defends the Palestinian cause, he added.

The 37-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half of a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco in which Portugal lost 1-0.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer had also been on the bench when Portugal faced Switzerland in the round of 16, making an appearance as a substitute.

The loss to Morocco meant that Ronaldo, the only player to score in five separate World Cups, was knocked out of what will most likely be his last World Cup and couldn’t hold back the tears as he headed for the changing rooms.

Ronaldo has never issued public statements about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite false reports and doctored photos periodically appearing online.

A widely circulated story that Ronaldo donated 1.5 million euros ($1.59 million) to Palestinians after auctioning off a golden shoe award was denied in 2019 by a tech company. sports management representing footballer.

An image of Ronaldo holding a sign saying Together with the Palestinians in Spanish that was widely shared online was also doctored and was actually an expression of support for the victims of an earthquake in Spain in 2011.

Ronaldo was pictured with a Palestinian scarf around his shoulders, but it represented the Palestinian Football Association, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player stood next to that association’s head, Jibril Rajoub.

Ronaldo also met with several Israeli ministers and was pictured presenting one of his football shirts to former Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz. (Anadolu Agency)

