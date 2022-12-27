Concocted narratives were taught in the name of history: PM Modi

Said the new India correcting the mistakes of past decades

New Delhi- In the name of history, “concocted narratives” have been taught to instill inferiority and there is a need to break free from “narrow views” of the past to move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. pointing out that the new India fixes the problem. mistakes of decades past in restoring its long-lost legacy.

Speaking at the first ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh who sacrificed their lives while defending their faith.

“On one side there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On the one hand, there was communal violence and on the other, there was liberalism. On one side there were forces of lakhs while on the other side there were only ‘Veer Sahibzaade’ who did not move at all,” he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

“Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh’s children with the force of a sword and that’s why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that time when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain,” he said.

Modi said that in the name of history, people were taught versions that fostered an inferiority complex among them. To move forward in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and bring India to the heights of success in the future, “we must free ourselves from the narrow visions of the past”, he added.

“Any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, however, the concocted narratives are taught to instill inferiority. One must free oneself from the narrow interpretation of the past to move on from the before,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the new India is correcting the mistakes of past decades by restoring its long-lost heritage.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday on January 9 this year, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. The day reminds us that age does not matter when it comes to demonstrating extreme worth and sacrifice.

“Veer Bal Diwas tells us what India is and what its identity is and every year Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to acknowledge our past and shape our future. It will also remind everyone of the strength of our young generation,” did he declare.

Modi said that what happened in Chamkaur and Sirhind wars can never be forgotten while noting that these incidents happened only three centuries ago on the soil of this earth.

“On one side was the mighty Mughal sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism and on the other were our gurus shining in knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India,” the prime minister said. .

“There were heights of terror and religious fanaticism on one side and on the other there was the height of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being,” he said, adding, while the Mughals were supported by an army of millions, the Veer Sahibzades of the Guru had their courage.

“They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. It was then that the Mughals walled them in alive. Their bravery has been an inspiration for centuries,” he said.

Noting that concocted tales were being taught and creating a sense of inferiority in the country, Modi said despite this, local traditions and society kept these stories of glory alive.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to break free from the narrow interpretation of the past in order to move forward.

“That is why the country has made a commitment to eliminate all traces of slave mentality in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. Veer Bal Diwas is like a life force for the Panch Prans,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the determination and bravery of Veer Sahibzade and said that this establishes the role of the younger generation in the destiny of a nation.

Modi said today’s younger generation is also driving India forward with the same determination, which makes the role of Veer Bal Diwas every December 26 all the more important.

Paying homage to the Sikh Guru Parampara, the Prime Minister said it was not only a tradition of spirituality and sacrifice, but also an inspiration for the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ .

The greatest example is the cosmopolitan and inclusive character of Sri Guru Granth Sahib where the preachings and commentaries of saints from all over India are included.

“Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life journey also exemplifies this trait,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the fact that ‘Panch Pyara’ hailed from all parts of the country, the Prime Minister exuded pride that one of the earliest Panch Pyara was from Dwarka, the land where the Prime Minister is also from.

Modi said, “Rastra Pratham” – country first, was the unwavering resolve of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and backed up this point by recounting his family’s immense personal sacrifice.

“This tradition of ‘nation first’ is a huge source of inspiration for us,” Modi said.

Recounting countless examples of inspiring children like Bharat, Bhakt Prahlad, Nachiketa and Dhruv, Bal Ram, Luv-Kush and Bal Krishna, the Prime Minister said that from ancient times to modern times, brave boys and girls have been a reflection of the value of India.

Adding that every country is identified by its principles, the Prime Minister pointed out that when a nation’s core values ​​undergo transformation, the future of the nation changes over time.

He stressed that the values ​​of a nation can only be preserved when the present generations have a clear idea of ​​the history of the earth.

“Young people are always looking for a role model to learn from and find inspiration. This is why we believe in the ideals of Lord Ram, draw inspiration from Gautam Buddha and Lord Mahavir, and try to live through the words of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, while studying the ways of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji,” the Prime remarked the minister.

Highlighting the culture and traditions of India which believes in religion and spirituality, Modi said the ancestors of our land gave shape to an Indian culture which is associated with festivals and beliefs.

He said, “We have to make this consciousness eternal, and that is why the country is trying to revive the glory of the history of freedom struggle during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Work continues to bring the contribution of brave men and women and the tribal community to every person, he said and welcomed the huge participation from all parts of the country in the competitions and events. organized for Veer Bal Diwas.

He reiterated the need to carry the life message of Veer Sahibzadas to the world with full determination.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons – Chaar Sahibzades – who sacrificed their lives for their faith. Two of his eldest sons died in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

During the event, Modi also listened to ‘Shabad Kirtan’ recited by around 300 ‘Baal Kirtanis’.

