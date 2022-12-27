Imran Khan ‘angers’ China and crumbling economy, PM Shehbaz says





DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has sharply criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister had ‘irritated’ China and ruined the country’s economy. country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a ceremony after laying the foundation stones for various communication infrastructure, roads, hydel and electricity projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

: https://t.co/vZVhpBzAr9

PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 26, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz regretted that due to the flawed policies of the Pakistani-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, friendly nations including China were displeased. No one can imagine how much Imran Khan has “angry” China and ruined the country’s economy, he added.

In an apparent reference to the former prime minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the PTI leader had disrespected the country after selling valuable gifts given by foreign leaders. They offered these precious gifts as a sign of brotherly ties, but the former ruler sold them in the markets, he regretted.

The Prime Minister further said that when he was sworn in, he did not realize that economic disaster was heading towards the country as Pakistan was on the brink of default, but thanks to the efforts of the coalition government. and all the other institutions concerned and to the prayers of the nation, they saved the country.

He said they still faced economic challenges. Pakistan has suffered a huge loss of around $30 billion due to floods and these misfortunes have been compounded by global inflation and recession, conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and exorbitant gas and oil prices. oil on the international market, he added.

Read more: General Bajwa was Imran Khan’s benefactor: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Prime Minister claimed that Imran Khan had no concern for public welfare and that his former government never gave priority. The coalition government still has eight months in office and after that period elections will be held in the country, he added.

He also expressed determination that despite a myriad of economic challenges, including the post-flood situation, the coalition government was determined to pull the country out of the current difficulties.

These challenges could be multiple but the country’s 220 million people should not worry, the coalition government with the support of its partners will take the country out of challenges, he added.

On the recent terrorist attacks in the country, the Prime Minister hailed the security forces for launching successful operations and paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. A special meeting will be held to formulate a strategy to deal with the threat of terrorism on a permanent basis, he added.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-angered-china-ruined-economy-pm-shehbaz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos