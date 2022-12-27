‘Aurangzeb Sahibzaade Performed Religious Conversion’ Sikh Guru Gobind Singh PM Modi Veer Bal Diwas





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Sikh Guru Gobind SinghiThe children of were killed because they refused to convert from Sikhism. Speaking on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi said Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb wanted to convert the two children (chhote sahibzade Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh) threatening them with a sword. And when they refused, he had them executed. “Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh’s children on the basis of the sword, that’s why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that time when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain,” he said. Prime Minister Modi has said India must free itself from the “narrow views” of the past to take the country to heights of success. Referring to the death of Guru Gobind Singh’s sonsiPrime Minister Modi said that the incidents in Chamkaur and Sirhind is only 300 years old. “On one side was a religious extremist Mughal empire, on the other was our guru, an embodiment of knowledge and austerity,” he said. “On one side was terrorism and on the other was spiritualism. On one side was communal violence and on the other was liberalism. On one side were forces of lakhs while on the other was only ‘Veer Sahibzaade’ not moving at all,” Prime Minister Modi said. Zorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (6), the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singhi, were captured at Sirhind in December 1704. It was offered to be released if they converted to Islam. However, they refused. This angered the Wazir Khan, a Mughal governor under Aurangzeb, and he ordered that they be walled up alive in a wall. Guru Gobind Singh’s eldest sons – Ajit Singh (17) and Jujhar Singh (13) – were killed in the Battle of Chamkaur earlier this month. On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on January 9 this year, Prime Minister Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. The Prime Minister said this day would remind us that age does not matter when it comes to demonstrating extreme valor and sacrifice. “Veer Bal Diwas tells us what India is, what its identity is and every year Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognize our past and shape our future. It will also remind everyone of the strength of our young generation,” said Prime Minister Modi. .

