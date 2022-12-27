Great Britain – Operation Comeback? Rumors of Boris Johnson returning in 2023

According to general opinion, Boris Johnson tends not to be thoughtful. But in his Christmas video message, the former British Prime Minister was very contemplative. You have to be grateful for what you have, he said: the pandemic has almost been defeated, also thanks to a major vaccination campaign, and unemployment is at an all-time high.

No one was surprised that these were the same points Johnson always praised himself for during his administration. The Tory politician shouldn’t have mentioned his achievements by accident: experts believe Johnson’s return to political leadership in 2023 is possible.

“Unexpected break” in his career

The 58-year-old is doing nothing to quell rumors of a return similar to that of his role model Winston Churchill. Speaking to conservative magazine ‘Spectator’, Johnson recently called the current phase an “unexpected break” in his career. That suits the studied historian, who likened himself to a Roman ruler in his resignation speech: “Like Cincinnatus, I’m going back to my field,” Johnson said in July. Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus (519-430 BC) had returned to field work after a victorious battle – but regained sole control when asked to do so.

Johnson has never come to terms with the fact that after a series of scandals – culminating in the “Partygate” affair – he was ousted from office by his own conservative faction. The charismatic populist is still very popular, especially at the party base, as political scientist Mark Garnett said in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa). He is confident that Johnson would have prevailed against Rishi Sunak in a runoff among the members.

But the former prime minister stepped down and Sunak became the new party leader and then head of government without being elected. What caused Johnson to surprisingly resign, even though he had the necessary number of voters in the group, is still a source of speculation. After all, didn’t he believe the Conservatives would win in the next general election scheduled for 2024? Did he first want to earn enough money to be able to continue his luxurious lifestyle?

Millions in fees as a speaker

As prime minister, Johnson, who is married for the third time and has at least one illegitimate daughter, has repeatedly complained that he earns less than when he was a columnist and author. That may have changed. According to the MPs Perquisites Register, Johnson has already raised more than £1m (currently €1.14m) in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street as a speaker in September. According to media reports, he is currently house hunting in London’s upscale Fulham area with his wife Carrie and their children Wilfred and Romy.

“It doesn’t hurt much of Johnson’s earning potential that he’s considered a budding executive,” said pundit Garnett. “If the Conservative Party does particularly badly in the local elections in May, the rumors will grow louder – and the temptation may be too great for impulsive politician Johnson to resist.”

Johnson still has friends in parliament who are extremely critical of the incumbent Sunak. A Tory MP told the Tory newspaper Daily Express: ‘Boris still has a lot to give to British politics. A former Johnson adviser, who also remained anonymous, similarly said: “He’s not one to watch Britain sink in a controlled way.”

Seat in Uxbridge Constituency

In recent weeks, Johnson has appeared several times in his London constituency of Uxbridge. A good dozen Conservative MPs have already announced that they will not stand again in 2024. But the former Prime Minister wants to fight for his seat. He often emphasizes his foreign policy expertise and repeatedly appeals for Ukraine’s support – even as head of government, Johnson has proven to be one of the country’s closest allies in the war against Russia.

For outgoing Prime Minister Sunak, whom Johnson supporters blame for his downfall, his predecessor remains dangerous. Experts urge caution. “The reason for bringing him back so soon after his forced resignation rests almost entirely on his potential to win votes,” says expert Garnett. According to current polls, the Conservatives are in danger of losing the general election with a bang, even with Johnson.

But calls from the party itself for the “savior” Johnson are already expected. Former General Secretary Jake Berry said in a podcast that it would happen as soon as things got really risky and MPs feared for their mandates. “I think Boris will come back,” Berry said. “She’s kind of the mistress of the Conservative Party – he knows that. The other seductive woman. The king of the sea.” (ap/ap)