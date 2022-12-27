President Joko Widodo bans bauxite ore exports, here is KADIN’s response





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will ban the export of bauxite ore which will be effective from June 2023. Responding to this policy, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) expressed support as it will increase Natural Resource Value Added (SDA) in Indonesia. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arsjad Rasjid said the ban on bauxite ore exports to support the national processing and refining industry is in line with the mandate of Law Number 3 of 2020 about Minerba. “If we only export raw materials, yes, we are actually at a disadvantage. It is our right as a nation to have added value. So this step was taken following an assessment by the government of the previous program and also to encourage national industrialization,” he said in a statement in Jakarta on Tuesday (27/12/2022). However, Arsjad pointed out that the policy of banning grain exports would be accelerated if it was backed by a clear downstream roadmap, and not just by building as many smelters as possible without having any direction or guidance. purpose. Currently, smelters or bauxite ore processing and refining plants are located in Central and Southeast Sulawesi, East Halmahera and South Halmahera, Galang Batang, Island of Bintan and West Kalimantan. On the other hand, Arsjad sees government efforts in the downstream of this industry to encourage increased processing of other national natural resources. “This is not just limited to nickel and bauxite, but also includes tin, copper and especially gold. We need to use our natural resource wealth to process it best.

possible and produce added value beneficial to the well-being of the Indonesian people,” he said.

