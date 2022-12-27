President inaugurates Sadawarna dam in Subang





Because we know that Indramayu is the biggest contributor of (rice) surplus in Indonesia, and we hope that (rice production) will not decrease but increase from 1.3 million to 1.8 million tons in Indramayu district. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday inaugurated the Sadawarna dam in Cibogo sub-district, Subang district, West Java. “The Sadawarna Dam is the 33rd dam we have inaugurated in the last eight years. The construction project for the dam started in 2018,” Jokowi said during the inauguration. Attending the occasion were First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil. “The cost of building the dam has reached Rs 2,065 billion. It is not a small fund,” he said. Jokowi pointed out that with the presence of the dam, Indramayu will be able to increase its rice production. Related News: President and First Lady Plant Date Palms in Semantok Dam Area Sadawarna dams the area of ​​the Cipunagara river basin which crossed the three districts of Subang, Sumedang and Indramayu, flowing some 137 kilometers from Mount Bukit Tunggul in the mountains of North Bandung to the Java Sea. “Because we know that Indramayu is the biggest contributor to the surplus (of rice) in Indonesia, and we hope that (the production of rice) will not decrease but increase from 1.3 million to 1.8 million tons in Indramayu district,” the president added. With the construction of dams across the country, the productivity of rice fields and horticulture can be increased. “Our food resilience, our food self-sufficiency will improve. It is our main objective to build the dams in addition to its function as a tourist destination, electricity generator and (source) of raw water supply,” said he points out. Related News: Widodo Inaugurates Semantok Dam in East Java The Sadawarna Dam can supply irrigation water to 4,284 hectares of rice paddies, supply 1.2 cubic meters per second of raw water and generate two megawatts of electricity. It can also work as a flood controller as well as a tourist destination. With a flood zone of 720 hectares, the dam is expected to reduce flooding in Subang, Sumedang and Indramayu, through which the Cipunagara River passes, by up to 26.9 cubic meters per second. The dam, measuring 933 meters long and 40 meters high, is constructed by PT Wijaya Karya KSO and PT Nindya Karya KSO. Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in West Java Related news: Semantok dam can help mitigate flood risk in East Java: Governor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/267453/president-inaugurates-sadawarna-dam-in-subang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos