Andrew Tate confirms he is not dead after hackers used Piers Morgan to spread rumors





The Twitter account of Piers Morgan – one of the most active celebrities on the website – appears to have been hacked resulting in hundreds of insults and offensive messages being posted on the website. The hack appears to have happened on Tuesday night when users noticed Morgan, who is outspoken at best, began posting reported ‘X-rated’ posts about the Queen and singer Ed Sheeran, who was called ‘a ginger p***k’. The most controversial message posted during the hack was the one that read “f**k the Queen”. Morgan’s profile picture at the time showed him meeting the Queen. One of the tweets falsely claimed that controversial influencer Andrew Tate had been “shot down in Dubai”. This was quickly proven wrong when Tate himself replied to the tweet with the message “Hard to kill”. Register to our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter Twitter All but some of the tweets now appear to have been deleted by Twitter or deleted by the hackers themselves. Most of the tweets that were actually posted by the 57-year-old broadcaster are now starting to reappear. Morgan’s profile picture was also deleted along with his biography, which would suggest Twitter stepped in and put an end to the hacker’s mayhem. Among those targeted was former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the hackers telling the Tory MP to get a haircut and adding that he was an “ugly bum”. Some Twitter users asked the hackers to access Morgan’s direct messages to see if there were any old communications with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. However, they responded by saying there was “nothing interesting” in their findings. It’s widely reported that the officials call themselves “the laughter squad” and that their tirade lasted about an hour before coming to a halt. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

