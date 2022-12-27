PKS suggests Jokowi better maintain cabinet strength than reshuffle





It is considered that the cabinet reshuffle speech will only cause noise in public spaces. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman DPP Mardani Ali Sera has responded to President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) suggestion to reshuffle his cabinet or redesign. Rather than doing reshuffle in the remaining two years of his administration, he encouraged Jokowi to maintain the strength of his cabinet. “At the end of his service, it’s good to keep solidity. The president must be wise in his decisions,” Mardani said by text message, Tuesday, 12/27/2022. Speech reshuffle he felt that this would only cause noise in the public, where the available time should be used to improve government performance. Mostly, reshuffle in his opinion, it is not yet urgent for Jokowi to do so. “With high flying hours, he can lead the ministers. Instead of making unnecessary noise with reshuffle rush,” Mardani said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again gave his answer regarding the possibility of this being achieved reshuffle or a reshuffling of its ministerial ranks. After inaugurating the development of the first phase of the Manggarai station on Monday (26/12/2022) morning, Jokowi was again asked about the plans reshuffle this. However, he only smiled at questions from the media team. “Yeah listen (reshuffle),” Jokowi said briefly, then laughed. Then the media team asked again for Jokowi’s certainty to do so. redesign. Jokowi also answered the question with a nod. The media team again asked who would bereshuffle this time it includes Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and also Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya. Jokowi laughs again at the question. However, when asked about the grid redesign, Jokowi responded with a two-handed nod. “Indexthe.. Yeah, that’s it,” Jokowi said waving his hands.

