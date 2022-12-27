A dam worth IDR 2.060 billion was inaugurated by Jokowi in Sumedang









Sumedang – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated Sadawarna Dam which is located in Surian District, Sumedang Regency on Tuesday (27/12/2022). The inauguration was carried out symbolically by pressing an inauguration button, then continued with the signing of the inscription. In his remarks, Jokowi said that the Sadawarna dam was the 33rd dam that was inaugurated while he was president.



“The Sadawarna Reservoir which has been under construction since 2018 is completed today and we inaugurated it,” Jokowi said. President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Sadawarna Dam in Sumedang. Photo: Nur Azis/detik Jabar Jokowi said the Sadawarna dam has spent a budget of IDR 2.06 trillion with an inundation area of ​​about 680 hectares. Thousands of hectares of rice fields will be watered from the dam. “From the flooded reservoir area, it is capable of irrigating about 4,280 hectares of rice fields,” Jokowi said. Jokowi hopes that the productivity of agricultural products and plantations in Subang, Sumedang and Indramayu regions can increase with the existence of the Sadawarna dam. “We hope that the productivity of rice, especially rice and other horticultural products, can increase so that food security and food self-sufficiency improve,” he said. Sadawarna Dam in Sumedang. Photo: Nur Azis/detik Jabar “And that is the main purpose of building a reservoir in addition to the reservoir as well as tourism, electricity and raw water,” he added. Earlier, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana accompanied by Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil arrived around 10:30 a.m. WIB. His arrival was immediately welcomed by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning (ATR) Hadi Tjahjanto, Regent of Sumedang Doni Ahmad Munir, Deputy Regent of Subang Agus Masykur Rosyadi, the regent of Indramayu Nina Agustina Bachtiar who had arrived earlier. Based on the existing data, the Sadawarna dam is part of the national strategic programs in the field of water resources. This dam can accommodate 44.61 million m3 to supply irrigation to an area of ​​4,500 hectares in the regencies of Subang and Indramayu. (mso/orb)

