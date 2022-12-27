



An election humiliation in May could see former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in office by next Christmas, ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries has told the Express. Dorries remained one of Johnson’s staunchest supporters even after he was ousted from Downing Street in July. I think there is a chance that if the polls continue to fall around this time next year we will see Boris Johnson back in Downing Street,Dorries told the BritishlogMonday Read more: Boris Johnson set to enter contest to replace UK Prime Minister Truss Dorries said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s low popularity, coupled with the prospect of a local election defeat in May, would make Tory MPs realize they owe their political careers to Johnson, who in 2019 led the party to its largest majority since 1987 under Margaret Thatcher. A lot of people who were anti-Boris realize they’re nothing without their seat,she continued.They have no voice, no one is interested in what they will have to say, not even down at Pôle Emploi. Johnson resigned in July after months of scandals centering on breaking his own coronavirus lockdown rules. While a wave of resignations within his own cabinet helped oust Johnson, his replacements Liz Truss followed by Rishi Sunak did little to resurrect the party’s popularity with voters. According to a recentsurvey, the Conservatives would lose nearly 300 seats if a general election were held immediately, and Labor would surge to a 314-seat majority. According to the poll, Sunak would not just lose the premiership, but would lose his own Yorkshire constituency. Read more: Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to leave office The upcoming local elections will not directly threaten Sunak’s grip on power, but will serve as a barometer of public opinion about his government. A resounding defeat will likely encourage Labor to call a general election before the scheduled date of January 2025. Labor leader Keir Starmer has demanded a general election in October after Truss resigned. “I think the local elections in May are going to be absolutely difficult for us but Rishi will not work,Dorries told the Express. Dorries supported Johnson throughout the Partygate scandal and accused Sunak and other key Tories of orchestrating astroketo remove him from his post. Since stepping down following Truss’ appointment in September, Dorries has beenworkon a book about Johnsonsfall,and should be named to Johnson’s resignation honors list and given a peerage.

