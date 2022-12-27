Cristiano Ronaldo subject to ‘political ban’ at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Turkish President Recep Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, has reportedly said that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was subject to a “political ban” during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Several media quoted Erdogan as saying that Ronaldo had been ” wasted” at the flagship event in Qatar. Ronaldo’s Portugal came out of the quarter-finals of the World Cup after losing to Morocco. Ronaldo, 37, was used as a substitute in that game which Portugal lost 1-0. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star footballer was also not in the starting XI for Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland.

Ronaldo, who previously became the first male footballer to score in five separate World Cups, left the Qatar edition in tears after Portugal were eliminated.

“They messed up Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they gave him a political ban,” Erdogan said. quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Sunday as he spoke at a youth event in the eastern province of Erzurum. “Ronaldo is someone who defends the Palestinian cause.”

The Al Jazeera report also claimed that “Ronaldo has never issued public statements about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Erdogan was also quoted as saying by the Spanish publication Brand that “Sending a footballer like Ronaldo onto the pitch with only 30 minutes left to play ruined his psychology and sapped his energy.”

Ronaldo is currently without a club. He left Premier League club Manchester United ahead of the World Cup. However, there are rumors that he has a massive €200m-a-year salary offer from Saudi club Al Nassr.

