Erdogan confirms Turkey’s aspiration to become an energy supply hub | News





"We are determined to make Turkey an energy hub of the Caspian, the Mediterranean and the Middle East," he said in an address to the nation after a cabinet meeting.

Trkiye’s impending offensive in Syria faces opposition Erdogan had said that Ankara could supply Russian and Turkmen gas to Europe. The Russian and Turkish presidents ordered to study in detail the possibility of creating such a facility (gas hub) in Turkey. For example, it could be used to redistribute Russian gas supplies from damaged Nord Stream pipelines. Meanwhile, Turkey is still working on creating the gas hub on its territory; the final decision could be made in 2023, Russian Vice President Alexander Novak said. Unlike the Dutch benchmark (TTF), the market would determine the price of gas in such a hub. European Union (EU) countries agreed on December 19 to create a gas market correction mechanism. The mechanism will work when the monthly gas price at the TTF exceeds 180 euros per megawatt hour (nearly 2,000 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters at the current exchange rate) for three days. On October 12, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could redirect the volume of gas it is now unable to supply via the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines to the Black Sea region, creating in Turkey a hub of gas distribution for Europe, if partners are interested. . Erdogan then clarified that the Turkish region of Thrace would be a suitable location for the future gas hub.

