2022: A politically stupid year in review

Every year in British politics is now almost always stranger than the last. But surely 2022 – which has seen the country go through three prime ministers – will surely be a stupid peak?

Below is a quick rundown of some, if not all, of the bonkers moments from the past year. May he rest in peace.

January

At the start of the year, Boris Johnson was prime minister and under intense pressure over the partygate scandal. On January 12, he admitted had actually attended a No 10 garden event during lockdown. Having previously insisted no rules were being broken in Downing Street.

February – Jimmy Savile smear

Johnson spent the first few days of February doubling down on a discredited libel that Keir Starmer did not sue Jimmy Savile. The then prime minister made the allegation during a heated debate in the House of Commons over Sue Gray’s partygate report. The misrepresentation led Munira Mirza, its political leader, to resign.

First, Boris Johnson’s chief policy officer resigned over the Prime Minister’s false claim that Keir Starmer did not prosecute Jimmy Savile. Then the PM’s communications director also resigned. 5 minutes with details and reaction. Produced by Michael Cox and Jack Kilbride. https://t.co/vPOelb9Tsz pic.twitter.com/Fna37x8ZIe — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) February 3, 2022

Mars – Boris Russia Links

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the British government impose sanctions on people close to Vladimir Putin’s regime. Johnson himself has come under pressure to explain his ties to prominent Russians, including former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev and Lubov Chernukhin, the wealthy conservative donor and wife of a former Russian minister. Dominic Raab explained it because the Prime Minister was simply very social.

“What first attracted the Prime Minister to the Russian billionaire oligarchs?” Labour’s Matt Western questions Boris Johnson’s social ties Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab responds that the Prime Minister is a ‘very social individual’ https://t.co/iAzfsZ3yln pic.twitter.com/bpF8K1iuM9 — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) March 16, 2022

April – Partygate Fines

On April 12, Johnson was handed a fixed penalty notice by police for breaking his own Covid lockdown rules. It was the first time a sitting prime minister had been found guilty of breaking the law. Despite this, he did not resign.

May – Tractorgate

Tory Neil Parish has officially resigned from parliament after admitting watching pornography on his phone in the Commons. Twice. The MP for Tiverton and Honiton said it had been a crazy moment as he was initially innocently looking at pictures of tractors. Easy mixing.

Neil Parishs’ resignation interview appears as a Little Britain skit: Curiously, it was tractors that I was looking at. I entered another website that had a very similar name pic.twitter.com/msdQcTqkaB — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) April 30, 2022

June – Blues of the Blue Walls

On June 23, by-elections were held in the Conservative seats of Tiverton, Honiton and Wakefield. The party lost the former to the Lib Dems and the latter to Labour. Ed Davey celebrated his party’s victory with a classically silly stunt. The double by-election defeat did little to calm the nerves of Tory MPs over Johnson’s leadership.

Ed Davey, leader of lib-democracy: Time to show Boris Johnson the door The Conservatives’ excuses for their defeats are starting to wear thin Speaking in Tiverton and Honiton after a historic by-election victory. pic.twitter.com/DizvBDtxVh —Ali Fortescue (@AliFortescue) June 24, 2022

July – Goodbye Boris

After a wave of resignations ultimately sparked by the Chris Pincher scandal, Johnson resigned as prime minister on July 7. Yet the day before, he was determined to hang on. The prank was caught live on TV as he was told a delegation of cabinet ministers were at No 10 at that very moment waiting to tell him to quit. The group included the staunchly loyal Nadhim Zahawi, whom Johnson had promoted to chancellor 24 hours earlier.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is informed “that a delegation of your cabinet colleagues is waiting for you in Downing Street” to ask him to resign during questions to the liaison committee. https://t.co/gxIafafSxw Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/CI8mFb6u8c — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2022

Johnson’s resignation sparked a months-long Tory leadership race that included so many silly moments that she has her own list here.

August – Ladies Not for Turning

Perhaps the highlight of the competition was Liz Truss announcing her intention to pay workers living in cheaper parts of the country less than their counterparts in places like London and the South East.

Tory MPs were livid, with one describing it as austerity on steroids. Truss complained that there had been deliberate misrepresentation of the plan by the media. There was not. Quickly backtracking on the proposal, Truss said it showed she was honest and decisive. Maybe the signs were there all along.

This could be Liz’s dementia tax time Tees Valley Tory Mayor Ben Houchen has said Liz Truss’ U-turn on regional public sector pay plans could hurt his leadership campaign, comparing it to Theresa Mays’ 2017 welfare proposal#bbcwato pic.twitter.com/SJmp5tAQnK — The world in one (@BBCWorldatOne) August 2, 2022

September – Trusonomic

Truss took office as Prime Minister on September 6. His tenure lasted 49 days, during which time the Queen died, his mini-budget sent markets into a panic attack and Tory poll ratings plummeted. In a boost for Global Britain, the race for survival between her and the Daily Stars lettuce has become international news.

The question made the rounds on social media. Who would survive longer: British Prime Minister Liz Truss or a wilted head of lettuce with a shelf life of just 10 days? By lunchtime Thursday, Britain had its answer. It was lettuce.https://t.co/QF4U4QGEdE pic.twitter.com/Bc2pidItjm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 20, 2022

October – Rishi vs. Boris

Rishi Sunak succeeded Truss as prime minister on October 26, after losing to her in the contest to take over from Johnson. But over a crazy weekend earlier this month, Johnson returned from his Caribbean vacation to try to engineer a dramatic comeback as prime minister. Before withdrawing from the race in the face of overwhelming opposition from Tory MPs.

November – Hancock in the Jungle

As Health Secretary, Matt Hancock helped the country through its biggest crisis since World War II. In November 2022 he decided it was a good idea to join ITVs Im A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. He quickly had the party whip removed and everyone had to listen to constant jokes about him eating testicles.

December – resumption of normal service?