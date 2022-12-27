Politics
2022: A politically stupid year in review
Every year in British politics is now almost always stranger than the last. But surely 2022 – which has seen the country go through three prime ministers – will surely be a stupid peak?
Below is a quick rundown of some, if not all, of the bonkers moments from the past year. May he rest in peace.
January
At the start of the year, Boris Johnson was prime minister and under intense pressure over the partygate scandal. On January 12, he admitted had actually attended a No 10 garden event during lockdown. Having previously insisted no rules were being broken in Downing Street.
February – Jimmy Savile smear
Johnson spent the first few days of February doubling down on a discredited libel that Keir Starmer did not sue Jimmy Savile. The then prime minister made the allegation during a heated debate in the House of Commons over Sue Gray’s partygate report. The misrepresentation led Munira Mirza, its political leader, to resign.
Mars – Boris Russia Links
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the British government impose sanctions on people close to Vladimir Putin’s regime. Johnson himself has come under pressure to explain his ties to prominent Russians, including former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev and Lubov Chernukhin, the wealthy conservative donor and wife of a former Russian minister. Dominic Raab explained it because the Prime Minister was simply very social.
April – Partygate Fines
On April 12, Johnson was handed a fixed penalty notice by police for breaking his own Covid lockdown rules. It was the first time a sitting prime minister had been found guilty of breaking the law. Despite this, he did not resign.
May – Tractorgate
Tory Neil Parish has officially resigned from parliament after admitting watching pornography on his phone in the Commons. Twice. The MP for Tiverton and Honiton said it had been a crazy moment as he was initially innocently looking at pictures of tractors. Easy mixing.
June – Blues of the Blue Walls
On June 23, by-elections were held in the Conservative seats of Tiverton, Honiton and Wakefield. The party lost the former to the Lib Dems and the latter to Labour. Ed Davey celebrated his party’s victory with a classically silly stunt. The double by-election defeat did little to calm the nerves of Tory MPs over Johnson’s leadership.
July – Goodbye Boris
After a wave of resignations ultimately sparked by the Chris Pincher scandal, Johnson resigned as prime minister on July 7. Yet the day before, he was determined to hang on. The prank was caught live on TV as he was told a delegation of cabinet ministers were at No 10 at that very moment waiting to tell him to quit. The group included the staunchly loyal Nadhim Zahawi, whom Johnson had promoted to chancellor 24 hours earlier.
Johnson’s resignation sparked a months-long Tory leadership race that included so many silly moments that she has her own list here.
August – Ladies Not for Turning
Perhaps the highlight of the competition was Liz Truss announcing her intention to pay workers living in cheaper parts of the country less than their counterparts in places like London and the South East.
Tory MPs were livid, with one describing it as austerity on steroids. Truss complained that there had been deliberate misrepresentation of the plan by the media. There was not. Quickly backtracking on the proposal, Truss said it showed she was honest and decisive. Maybe the signs were there all along.
September – Trusonomic
Truss took office as Prime Minister on September 6. His tenure lasted 49 days, during which time the Queen died, his mini-budget sent markets into a panic attack and Tory poll ratings plummeted. In a boost for Global Britain, the race for survival between her and the Daily Stars lettuce has become international news.
October – Rishi vs. Boris
Rishi Sunak succeeded Truss as prime minister on October 26, after losing to her in the contest to take over from Johnson. But over a crazy weekend earlier this month, Johnson returned from his Caribbean vacation to try to engineer a dramatic comeback as prime minister. Before withdrawing from the race in the face of overwhelming opposition from Tory MPs.
November – Hancock in the Jungle
As Health Secretary, Matt Hancock helped the country through its biggest crisis since World War II. In November 2022 he decided it was a good idea to join ITVs Im A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. He quickly had the party whip removed and everyone had to listen to constant jokes about him eating testicles.
December – resumption of normal service?
The last month of 2022 in Westminster has been somewhat steady on nonsense, as the government grapples with strikes, inflation and war in Ukraine. This could signal that 2023 will be more serious if not calmer. But let’s not count on it.
