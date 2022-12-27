RIP: Meet the startups shuttered amid a tumultuous 2022

2022 has had its fair share of tech company meltdowns (I was looking at you, SBF). Europe saw 36, according to Dealroom data, although there were likely plenty of smaller ones that flew under the radar.

The past 12 months have thrown everything they can at European startups: rampant inflation, reduced venture capital deal flow, crypto winter, and skyrocketing energy prices.

Here are eight of the most high-profile startup implosions we’ve seen this year, from pastel pink armchairs and an app for farmers, to digital banks and a famously delicious strawberry.

Ampule

He’s the big daddy of the list. British energy startup Bulb was, just months before its collapse, the fastest growing company in Europe. He filed for bankruptcy in November 2021, so technically out of the scope of this list, but the drama continued into 2022, so he was claimed.

Bulb decided to offer lower bills and reduce carbon emissions. He caught the attention of VCs and politicians. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Bulb’s headquarters in 2021, sporting a face mask in Bulb’s colors.

But his demise came as wholesale gas prices soared and a price cap prevented companies from passing the increase on to customers, leaving Bulb to sell gas for less than he bought it. .

This led to the government effectively nationalizing Bulb to provide power to its 1.5 million customers, a move that cost the taxpayer billions of pounds.. Bulb was sold to rival energy start-up Octopus last month, with the government would have receiving 100m-200m derisory compared to the bill he had to pay.

Agricool

Paris-based Agricool was one of the first to fall in 2022. The indoor farming startup filed paperwork with the French court in January, freezing its debt and looking for a buyer.

Six months later, it sold for just $50,000, a steep drop from the $100 million-plus valuation it once enjoyed. The buyer was Vif Systems, a Lyon-based company that builds vertical agricultural equipment.

Agricool’s fate was likely sealed by the same thing as Bulb: rising energy prices. Cindy van Rijswick, food and agribusiness analyst at Rabobank, told Sifted earlier this year that electricity was the biggest expense for vertical farms. She estimated that before the price hike, electricity accounted for 25% of industry spending.

As they grew, a number of vertical farms suffered. Infarm, the best capitalized startup in the sector, dismissed more than half of its workforce last month.

It’s a shame that Agricool grew it delicious strawberries.

Fed

were under the influence of a freezing crypto winter with falling digital asset prices around 70% since the beginning of the year.

Berlin-based digital bank Nuri, formerly Bitwala, became one of its victims in August this year. He filed for insolvency two months after laying off 20% of its staff.

Nuri will have struggled with the cryptocurrency price rout, economic uncertainty, and a challenging funding environment. In a letter to customers, CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer said account holders have until December to withdraw their funds so the company can be terminated and liquidated.

Made

Once a fixture in plush velvet interiors for millennia, Made set out to disrupt the furniture industry. When it went public in 2017, it had a valuation of 775 million, but the first cracks of the crisis showed on the first day of trading, when its shares fell by 7%.

Fast forward to September 2022, and the company has announced it’s going up for sale and fire 35% of its workforce. He cited supply chain problems and a drop in the number of customers, who no longer solved the foreclosure boredom by fitting out their funky apartments, for the cuts and when no one came forward to take over the business in November, it went out of business, leaving around 12,000 customers in limbo. .

The council finally proposed pack everything with a voluntary liquidation process this month. A bit of its spirit lives on under British retail giant Next, which scooped up the brand’s domain name and intellectual property but not its employees or stock for just 3.4 million, despite a repeated offers from the founders to redeem everything.

Pollen

Where do you start with the drama that was the disappearance of Pollens?

The company, once valued at $880 million, has hosted music events around the world and spring break for American college students, booked stars like Justin Bieber and Maya Jama, and garnered support from top VCs like Northzone. , Frontline and Molten Ventures. The UK government’s Future Fund has also supported the company.

Things started to go downhill this summer, when Pollen canceled a series of events and left clients and suppliersawaiting refunds. A former employee told Sifted that Pollen will wait until the last minute to cancel the events because they need the money coming in. The Pollen Says to Sifted it had only been canceled due to low demand and lack of customer interest.

The company laid off 200 people in April, just weeks after announcing a $150 million Series C funding round. By summer, staff payments were behind, and founder Callum Negus-Fancey said he was working hard to find more money. On August 10, he called in administrators.

WeFarm

In 2021, agritech WeFarm raised $11 million to develop an app for farmers based primarily in Kenya, which combined a marketplace to buy farm produce with a platform to connect and exchange advice.

In the first half of 2022, according tofiled documents at Companies House, he explored options to raise additional funds, but was unable to secure funds, and existing investors were “unable to advance additional funds to the company.

The proposal says WeFarm then decided to lay off staff in June and startedreduce the app.

In September he filed a statement confirming he had entered administration and later that month the administrators agreed to sell the app and certain intellectual property rights to an undisclosed buyer. for 7,000, haggled from an initial offer of 1,250.

simple party

Offering plant-based meals in biodegradable boxes, Denmarks Simple Feast was one of many companies betting on the subscription-based business model taking off. He raised a total of more than 80 million dollars via several increases,of which nearly 2m in a crowdfunding campaign. Backers included Balderton, ByFounders and Sweet Capital.

By September 2022, however, it had filed for bankruptcy, cutting around 150 jobs. After all, when consumers have to pinch pennies in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, it seems likely that vegan meals delivered to your doorstep are one of the first on-the-go luxuries.

Carzam

Used cars were a hot property in 2021. Pandemic-induced supply chain crunches drove up prices for used models in Ireland, 2021 prices were 50% higher than 2020 prices, for example.

But 2022 has been less favorable, as rising inflation has left consumers with less money to shell out for a car, whether new or used.

Carzam, a UK used car market, brought in administrators in June this year. Its founder, Peter Waddell, has said the fate of Cazoo, the unicorn used car market that licensed 1,500 earlier this year rubbed off across the sector, leaving investors less inclined to invest in Cazam.

