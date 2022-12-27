Trump says NFTs were about art, not money – ARTnews.com





Former President Donald Trump, on the tail of an NFT drop earlier this month that saw 45,000 digital “trading cards” sell out in just hours, told OAN last week that the fundraising was not about money. It was about art.

And, of course, his image.

“Well, I didn’t know anything about [NFTs] then a band came, and I loved the art. They showed me the art,” the former president said. “You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, damn it, I’ve always wanted to be a 30-inch waistline. ”

In age-old art-lover fashion, Trump added “wow, that’s kinda cute, might sell, might sell.” They thought it would sell out in six months, it sold out in six hours.

Originally pegged at $99 a pop, tough guy and action figure themed NFTs flew off blockchain shelves and sold out in around 12 hours. The collection is currently worth 7,629 ETH, according to NFT platform OpenSea. With the current exchange rate, that’s about $9.42 million, although the price has fluctuated.

Not all Trump supporters were happy with the drop. Trump constructed the statement with typical bombshell, teasing a “major announcement” that some say would reveal his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, mocked the announcement on his War Room podcast, saying officials “should be fired” for overshadowing Trump’s plans to “fight left-wing censorship” he regained the White House. Daniel Bostic, a former conservative congressional aide, said the announcement was “a slap in the face of Trump.”

Controversy has swirled around NFTs since their release. According to the New York Intelligentcer, there have been allegations that some of the images were taken from copyrighted works by Amazon, DNW Outdoors, Men’s Wearhouse and Shutterstock. In one image, the Adobe watermark appears to be hiding in the sky behind a Trump with a wry wink.

Among the highlights of the Trump NFT collection available on OpenSea: a winking Trump, wearing boxing gloves and a USA cap, under a shower of Trump-branded gold bars (.200 ETH), and Trump, with an 8-bit head, giving a raised first salute in front of an aggressively blurry cityscape (.230 ETH).

