Indian PM Modi praises Dubai martial arts club for promoting ancient tradition





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a martial arts club in Dubai, little known outside the emirate, for its work in perpetuating the ancient traditions of mankind, the agency reported. Emirates Press (WAM). In his monthly radio address to the nation, known as Mann ki Baat, which randomly translates to Thoughts of the Mind, Modi praised Kalari Club Dubai for recording its place in the Guinness Book of World Records. . For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The Club achieved its world record for bringing together the largest number of people ever to perform Kalarippayattu in one place. Kalaripayattu is an ancient South Indian martial art that has been practiced for over 3,000 years. The Club describes it as the mother of martial arts. The old heritage is protected in the hands of the new generation, Modi said. At the record meeting in Dubai, 270 people performed in one place. They ranged in age from 4 to 60, Modi noted. If the Dubai club has set a record, what is its relationship with India? Modi asked his millions of regular listeners. Because this record is related to Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art of India. He cited this as a wonderful example of how different generations carry on an ancient tradition, with complete inner enthusiasm. I am glad that such efforts are being made not only at home but also abroad. This is the second time Modi has mentioned Dubai in his monthly nationwide radio address. Exactly two years ago, in the last week of December 2020, the Prime Minister hailed an initiative by Dubai food traders to promote the Geographical Indication (GI) Tagged Kashmiri Safran in the United Arab Emirates. You will be delighted to know that after getting the GI Tag certificate, Kashmiri Saffron was launched in a supermarket in Dubai. Now its exports will increase,” Modi told listeners. A GI is a sign used on products which have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation which are due to this origin. Read more: Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversees release of cheetahs in India after 70-year absence

