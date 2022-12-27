Putin and Xi’s despotism is as old as mankind and it’s here to stay

This Friday marks the centenary of the formation of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine being incorporated as one of the six founding members after a civil conflict of almost unimaginable brutality. Its brief independence, asserted at the end of the First World War, faded as the Bolsheviks emerged triumphant. Over the next 70 years, Ukraine would be at the center of some of the most appalling events in Europe, as it once again is.

It has become a common misconception that 2022 has been a bad year for despots. The bloody nose received by Vladimir Putin has been hailed as a triumph for democracy, along with the backlash in China against Xi Jinping and the bravery of protesters standing up to Iran’s theocratic thugs.

But it’s all too easy for those of us who don’t live in these countries to draw optimistic geopolitical lessons from what are for us oppressive experiences. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama emboldened himself to speak of the end of history, a proud title for a book if there ever was one.

If there is one country in Europe that bears witness to man’s predilection for brutality, it is Ukraine. His experiences after the 1917 Revolution set a bloody pattern for Europe’s descent into hell. Sir Antony Beevors’ recent book on the Russian Civil War recounts atrocities that are almost impossible to comprehend.

The historian believes they have demonstrated that for the Russians, ostentatious terror, destruction, rape and murder of civilians is a natural weapon of war. For the Soviets, they were also instruments of control. In the 1930s, Ukraine endured a state-induced famine that killed an estimated three million people in what became known as the Holodomor.

Its horrors were suppressed, not only by the Kremlin but by pro-Communist Western writers who settled in Moscow in the 1930s, including The New York Times bureau chief Walter Duranty, so as not to encourage criticism of Stalin’s socialist utopia.

A few brave reporters, like Gareth Jones, a Welsh journalist, fought to tell this story at the risk of their lives. But Duranty was believed, even if he didn’t bother to check for himself. He was a spokesman for Stalin’s propaganda, but won a Pulitzer Prize for the pack of lies he relayed in the columns of his newspaper.

It wasn’t until Jones, back in Cardiff, managed to get an interview with American media mogul William Randolph Hearst that the truth finally came out. Efforts have since been made to rescind Durantys Pulitzer, but the board has twice refused to withdraw the award. The New York Timeswho has made a habit of slanderously lecturing Britain about its past, should look at the beam in its own eyes before noticing the speck in others.

A few years later, Ukraine was invaded by the Germans and its large Jewish population was murdered by the thousands. A ravine outside Kyiv became a mass grave for up to 100,000 victims which the Nazis later exhumed and burned in a bid to erase evidence.

It’s been at least 40 years since I picked up a copy of Babi Yar, Anatoly Kuznetsov’s account of this nightmarish atrocity, from a second-hand bookstore, and it remains etched in my memory to this day.

When the Soviets reoccupied the country in revenge on those who had sided with the Germans because of the devastation previously inflicted by the Russians, they bizarrely suppressed public debate about the Holocaust. Kuznetsov was unable to get his book on the massacres properly published and defected to the West with his manuscript intact. He died in London in 1979 and is buried in Highgate Cemetery where his grave remained unmarked until a campaign was launched this year for a headstone.

It is tempting to say that all these events took place a long time ago, but some are in the memory of the oldest Ukrainians. The misery now inflicted on them by Russia differs only in its magnitude.

Telling them that their resistance is a beacon of hope for democracy is meant to be encouraging, but it might sound as complacent as Fukuyama did in 1992. After all, history shows that violent despotism is not an aberration but the norm. . It can be repelled, it can be contained, it can be defeated and replaced, but its pull has been humanity’s most powerful force. How much power can be gleaned from a monumental work written by Simon Sebag Montefiore called The World: A Family History.

I received it for Christmas and as it is 1300 pages I cannot claim to have read much beyond reading. It tells the man’s story in an unusual way, using the activities and experiences of powerful families over multiple generations to pull the narrative together.

Montefiore argues that the family is the essential unit of human existence and that many of them have been pretty horrible. According to this account, history is a long, dark Hobbesian tale of violence and misfortune punctuated by brief periods of peace and great artistic flowering.

Granted, it may not be the most uplifting festive read, though even the birth of Christ caused a slaughter of innocents. It also obviously lacks the message of hope associated with the season. But only by understanding how easily we slide into violence against our fellow human beings can we keep it at bay and confront those, like Putin, who use it as a weapon of conquest and subjugation.

As Fiona Hill observed in her recent Reith lecture: Men’s violent patterns persist and the fears they breed. Fear has always been a weapon of war as well as a political commodity.

Those of us in the blessed post-war Western generation have enjoyed a benign break from what have otherwise been centuries of slaughter and deprivation on a scale that we must never forget if we are to avoid repeat them. As Kuznetsov wrote in Babi Yar: Let me emphasize that I did not say anything exceptional but only ordinary things that were part of the system; things that happened yesterday, historically speaking, when people were exactly the way they are today.

He was writing in the late 1960s but we’d be crazy to think we’ve changed.