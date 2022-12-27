



Labor drew up plans to govern in the event of a snap election as Boris Johnson struggled to thwart a mutiny by his own MPs over the summer, party insiders have revealed. The out-of-the-box policies were a mix of fresh commitments from Keir Starmer and ideas from the time of his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn. Sources said it was hoped this would attract the widest possible voter base and establish Labor as the political wing of the British people. The manifesto was prepared before the end of the Tory leadership race, so Labor could be ready once a new prime minister was chosen. An insider recalled previous disappointment in Corbyn's office as Labor officials hastily marshaled ideas ahead of the 2017 election. We didn't want a repeat of the Corbyns era where we were gathering political ideas across departments. We were so stressed and unprepared, said a senior Labor Party official. Labor has accused Johnson's government of being scared after No 10 blocked party attempts to force an election in July. There were also rumors the new prime minister could call a snap election, but Liz Truss ruled that out after narrowly beating Rishi Sunak in September. Before a snap election appeared to be a possibility, Starmer said he had shelved Corbyns' 2017 manifesto, in view of the election due to be held in 2024. Speaking at an event by the New Statesman magazine earlier this year, the Labor Party leader said: What we've done with the latest manifesto is shelve it. Started from zero. The slate is cleaned. He also said he consciously abandoned a number of his leadership promises because the country's financial situation had changed. Despite this, he has been accused of still depending on some of the manifesto ideas of his predecessors. A source from Momentum Group, which supports Corbyn, said: The ghost of Corbyn's past haunts Keir Starmer. Even if Starmer attacks the left, it is not surprising that the most popular political announcements of Labor, such as the nationalization of rail, are inspired by our platform. Warmed-up Blairism may appeal to the Westminster bubble, but it offers no way to rebuild a broken Britain. Starmer could learn from Scrooge, repent before it's too late, and embrace the left as a partner instead of attacking us at this point, that would be a Christmas miracle. The new leader of Labor Together, a network of MPs, staff, members and think tanks that was previously led by Starmers election chief Morgan McSweeney, said the party should build a cohesive narrative for his manifesto in order to take on Sunaks conservatives in a battle now likely to be in 2024. Josh Simons told the Guardian Labor could not be passive and said there was so much work to be done to ensure the party's big lead in the polls translates into an election victory. A number of senior Tory MPs have announced their intention to step down in the next election, with many privately admitting their party will not win in 2024. But on Monday, Theresa May said the Conservative party could still win the next elections if he showed himself the public is on their side.

