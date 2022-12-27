Donald Trump’s chances of being indicted in the new year





Despite an explosive FBI raid over the summer and two ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations, former President Donald Trump has sailed through 2022 without formal charges.

However, last week’s criminal dismissals could break Trump’s lucky streak in the new year.

In its final public hearing, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced that it recommends the DOJ pursue four criminal charges against Trump, who is officially running for president in 2024. .

Although an indictment will ultimately be left to the DOJ’s discretion, the final report released by the committee could give prosecutors more incriminating evidence they may need to build a case against Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland (left) listens during a briefing at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on July 20, 2022. Former President Donald Trump (right) speaks during an event at his home of Mar-a-Lago on November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. In its latest public hearing, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced that it recommends the Justice Department pursue four criminal charges against Trump, who is officially running for president. presidency in 2024. Oliver Contreras/Joe Raedle/AFP

Former federal prosecutor and state-elect attorney Michael McAuliffe told Newsweek that the chances of federal, or even state, charges being brought against Trump as investigations move forward in 2023 are “increasingly high. “.

He said that while the lawmakers’ removals are a largely symbolic decision that won’t influence the decisions of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the two DOJ investigations into Trump, the House report will likely give prosecutors access. to testimonies that could lead to greater witness cooperation, which in turn could lead to more substantial evidence for criminal charges.

“DOJ and state investigators now need the ability to digest and evaluate documentation from hundreds of interviews with individuals who may be witnesses in potential criminal cases against Trump,” McAuliffe said.

The DOJ is investigating Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol as well as confidential records found at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election results.

By targeting some of the witnesses who participated in the House committee’s investigation, prosecutors will attempt to “turn” them for their cooperation, McAuliffe said.

“A cooperating target should admit responsibility for the underlying crimes and provide information about their own activities and the actions of others, including Trump,” he said. “That’s how criminal cases are built in this type of case.”

But while McAuliffe thinks the likelihood of Trump being indicted is on the rise, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani thinks it’s more likely the former president won’t be indicted in 2023.

Rahmani said that while Smith’s appointment as special counsel increases the possibility of a criminal charge, “time is the criminal defendant’s friend.”

Nearly two years after rioters stormed the Capitol, the removals will do little to move the needle on an issue on which many Americans have already come to their own conclusion, according to Rahmani.

“There is already the perception by some Americans that Trump would be prosecuted for political, not legal, reasons, and a partisan referral from Congress plays into that perception,” he told Newsweek. “[Attorney General Merrick] Garland should approve of any prosecution, and he may fear opening a Pandora’s box by indicting Trump.”

Rahmani said that since Garland appeared unwilling to indict Trump over the documents found at Mar-a-Lago in August, which is “the most likely and recent crime”, it is even more unlikely that the Attorney General takes on Trump for Jan. 6. , 2021.

“Which leads anyone to believe they fancy a lawsuit related to Trump’s role in the Capitol riots or his tax returns,” Rahmani said.

But McAuliffe said Garland also might have withheld a “simpler” charge to avoid swaying his agency’s other investigation, not because he lacked the evidence to support formal criminal charges. Because an indictment in one criminal case could limit investigative steps in another, McAuliffe said, “the timing of charges is a strategic consideration.”

While a Trump indictment in the new year is “possible,” University of Richmond constitutional law professor Carl Tobias told Newsweek it’s hard to speculate how 2023 will play out. , because much of the information that will be vital to the DOJ. decision is not public.

He said prosecutors will also need to review the information to make sure it’s clear whether Trump violated federal laws so the DOJ can meet the guidelines under which Garland has pledged to lead his department.

“Garland has repeatedly stated that politics will not be the reason for an indictment and that the DOJ will rely on law and facts to support any indictment decision,” Tobias said.

