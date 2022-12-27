Narendra Modi – BJP seeks to cash in on Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengal





The BJP’s Bengal unit has strategized to claim credit for a series of projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to launch during his visit to the state on Friday. A social media campaign has already started with an electronic poster of Modi and a message in Bengali, which reads: Ami ashchhi Poschimbawngey(I come to West Bengal).

The e-poster shared by the official BJP state unit Twitter account features an image of the Vande Bharat Express which Modi is expected to flag to Howrah station on Friday. The train is said to be the first of its kind in Bengal and will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. During his visit, Modi is expected to inaugurate some other railway projects and lay the foundation stones for the Namami Gange projects and those of the drinking water and sanitation department. It has been decided that the route Modi will take from the Royal Calcutta Turf Club where he will arrive by helicopter from Kolkata airport to Howrah railway station will be covered in his cutouts. Alongside Modi, three top BJP leaders in the state are said to feature in the publicity material. In addition to the Prime Ministers’ cutouts, we will put in place cutouts of our State President Sukanta Majumdar, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, BJP State Secretary Umesh said. Rai, who is part of a three-member committee. by the BJP to oversee this campaign. Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh and State Vice President Sanjay Singh are the other members of the committee. While it is quite usual for political parties to flood the roads with cutouts and posters of their most important leader during their visits, the placement of cutouts of the state’s three BJP leaders betrays the desperation of the saffron camps to reap political dividends from an event organized by the center. Rai said that Adhikari, Majumdar and Ghosh were invited to the event at Howrah station and that was why their cutouts were held. This justification, however, was not well received by the BJP sections. Modiji is our supreme leader and no one else can compare to him. Cutouts of our Heads of State are a ridiculous idea during a Prime Minister’s visit. None of these three leaders are from the central government, which organized the event, a BJP official said. Our leaders have failed to win even a single civic election or Assembly by-election since we were defeated in 2021. The party is plagued by factional infighting. Our workers still do not want to step out of their comfort zone. Yet our leaders remain obsessed with such futile publicity, he added. Sources said the chairmen of several BJP organizational districts were asked to put up posters in their respective areas thanking Modi for the train. Some of the posters will likely feature images of the corresponding district leaders, in another attempt to project heads of state as a token of thanks to the prime minister. BJP leading TMC Trinamul Congress Deputy Chairman of Birbhum District Biplab Ojha joined the BJP on Tuesday. Ojha was known for his closeness to the Trinamuls chief Birbhum Anubrata Mondal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/west-bengal/bjp-seeks-to-cash-in-on-narendra-modis-visit-in-bengal/cid/1906272 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos