Bilawal House, not White House, ousted Imran Khan, Foreign Minister thunders





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that some people were trying to tear the country apart through baseless political narratives.

“The Bilawal House, not the White House, ousted Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from power,” he said.

Addressing the party’s power show in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 15th anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death, he said those behind his mother’s assassination wanted to stop the trip of the PPP for the Supremacy of Democracy, adding that he would further his mother’s mission. . Praising the “jiyalas”, he said the loyalty of the masses to Benazir proved that they had not forgotten his political ideas.

“My mother was a patriotic Pakistani and her name has been engraved not only in the history of the country but in the whole world. She was the voice of the poor, an ambassador for the destitute, a true supporter of democracy and a strong response to terrorists,” Bilawal said. “It is our responsibility to follow Bibi’s vision and accomplish the mission she set for herself,” said the PPP president.

“President Zardari and I have tried to advance her mission and all that remains to be done will be completed in the next 15 years,” he promised.

Launching a tirade against PTI leader Imran Khan, he said Khan had attacked the 18th Amendment, which gives provinces legislative and financial autonomy, on several occasions for his personal gain. “We ousted Imran Khan with a motion of no confidence and saved the country from a fascist ruler,” Bilawal thundered.

The foreign minister held Imran Khan responsible for the rise in terror attacks in the country, saying he knelt before the banned TTP without asking the people and the parliament. He said he would urge the government to review its policy on terrorism, adding that “we will have to abandon this policy and establish state power.”

“Only the PPP has the ability to pull the country out of the current crisis, because we have dealt with terrorists effectively in the past and we will also do so in the future,” he added.

