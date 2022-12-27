Tax returns will show Trump is a crook for life





Speak Out allows readers to comment on issues of the day. Email Speak Out at [email protected] or call 312-222-2427. Please limit comments to 30 seconds or approximately 100 words and provide your first name and hometown.

To Ken from Burbank, whatever Governor JB Pritzker has done regarding his taxes, he compares grains of sand to the mountain of dishonesty that Trump has enacted with his taxes for half a century. What you and all the other die-hard followers don’t understand is that Trump is a long time con man and a very good one. What he fears most about his taxes being fully exposed to the sunlight and fully audited for all to see is that they will prove not only that he is not a billionaire, but that he is not a billionaire. ‘It is most likely, at least technically, underwater and functionally bankrupt.

George, south side

To Geri from Tinley Park, I really hope your wish comes true that Trump will one day have his own island. LOL. Millions of reasonable people would finally have a place with values ​​and mores, and would come to live there in peace. I would be one of the first. America is on a terrible path these days. Woke Democrats won’t open their eyes to see it until it’s too late.

Tom, Garfield Ridge

If you still support Donald Trump and his minions, after the latest lies, threats and tax evasion tactics, I feel sorry for you. You would rather hate someone than support those who try to help you. Let’s stop the hate before it’s too late and maybe 2023 can be great.

Olaf, Moken

I just want to thank Orland Bakery for an amazing job involving picking up my Christmas dessert order on Christmas Eve. Offering a car pickup system where the whole process takes around 20 minutes, I’m very grateful. I applaud you.

Linda, Orland Park

Anyone who needs a loyal friend should adopt a dog or cat bath.

George, Burbank

Ted Slowik, I really appreciate your column on Its a Wonderful Life. Now the federal government has to address the double benefits it sends to welfare recipients because it just sells the surplus for cash. The old people worked hard and long and even though we got a raise in January, my mortgage went up in January as well. So I don’t end up better. Seniors paid our dues, we could get at least $50 in SNAP benefits a month, regardless of our income.

Eve, Richton Park

